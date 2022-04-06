Peterman Brothers provides recommendation for preventing basement flooding

Leading HVAC and plumbing company highlights benefits of installing sump pumps

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, understands the importance of protecting homes against flooding during the month of April. With the threat of heavy downpours during the spring and summer months, it is paramount that homeowners provide the best defense against flooding.

Peterman Brothers provided a recommendation to Indianapolis homeowners for preventing basement flooding. (PRNewswire)

"As the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but we don't want your home to be damaged as a result," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Sump pumps provide a great solution for homes that are susceptible to flooding by removing water buildup and pushing excess water outside."

Peterman and the team at Peterman Brothers provide these top reasons homeowners should consider installing a sump pump:

Prevents flooding: The top reason homeowners place sump pumps in their homes is to prevent flooding. These systems excel when dealing with both gradual and large-scale flooding. If a homeowner's basement floods easily, sump pumps can prevent the issue from escalating while protecting property.

Limits mold and mildew growth: Water and moisture help breed mold and mildew, which can damage furniture and be hazardous to breathe. By keeping the area beneath a house dry, sump pumps can prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

Helps reduce the risk of electrical fire: Flooding is one of the biggest contributors to electrical fires. When flooding occurs, it could cause the wiring in a house to short circuit and cause a fire.

"Sump pumps can help provide peace of mind during the rainy seasons while helping ensure your family is safe," Peterman said. "A little money now can help prevent property damage due to flooding later. As a part of the Peterman Brothers family, we want to ensure our customers are protected against the costly dangers of basement flooding."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

