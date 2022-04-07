Eight is great! Alaska Airlines launches new $8 flat rate for streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi

Guests can also enjoy new inflight offerings, including delicious springtime menu selections in all cabins along with new array of movies and TV shows in our entertainment library

SEATTLE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast satellite Wi-Fi that's had you surfing and streaming with ease on your Alaska Airlines flights just got a price break: You can do those internet things you do so well with our new $8 flat rate for Wi-Fi service on our mainline aircraft with satellite-enabled connectivity onboard. And starting now, we're offering a variety of new meal selections on our flights as part of the most comprehensive food and beverage program in the industry.

First up, our upgraded, high-speed Wi-Fi – in partnership with Intelsat. The service provides a more enjoyable guest experience with better reliability, faster connections and a lower cost. Our web portal now loads 50% faster than before with a one 'click-to-connect' web experience, and connection speeds are 20 times faster than our previous, basic Wi-Fi system.

"We're always seeking new ways to add options to our inflight experience and provide remarkable care for our guests, especially as we see more people returning to travel this year," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience for Alaska Airlines. "Our flat rate satellite Wi-Fi and expanded entertainment selections are additions our guests will love. Coupled with our high-quality food and beverage offerings, served with our award-winning customer service on board, we're able to provide what our guests expect from us – only the best."

With the purchase of $8 flat rate satellite Wi-Fi for their entire flight, our guests can stream content on their personal devices from their favorite services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and other streaming platforms. Another bonus: On our planes enabled with satellite Wi-Fi, you can connect from the moment you board, instead of waiting for the connection to kick in after the boarding door closes – it's seamless connectivity from gate to gate. (Another way to save: Use the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card and snag a 20% savings on inflight purchases including Wi-Fi.)

Our newest planes are equipped with satellite Wi-Fi, often flying our longest routes between the West Coast and New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Florida markets. With nearly 80% of our fleet currently equipped with high-speed satellite Wi-Fi, you can still connect on both long and short haul flights. You'll know you're flying an aircraft with the upgraded Wi-Fi if see you see the dome shaped antenna on top of the plane, or if you spot the satellite Wi-Fi decal just inside the entry door.

When you're going somewhere, having good food and tasty drinks along the way just makes for a more enjoyable trip. We've got you covered with a new menu of options. Alaska continues to have the most comprehensive onboard food and beverage program of any U.S. carrier. We offer fresh First Class meals on flights more than 670 miles, fresh food for purchase in the main cabin on flights longer than 1,100 miles and popular snacks for purchase on all flights over 670 miles.

We know convenience matters: We've expanded our pre-order program so our guests can order their favorites starting two weeks before their flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure – from choosing between hot meal options in First Class to making sure a Signature Fruit and Cheese platter has their name on it.

Our new spring menu in First Class features more than 30 healthy, fresh and local dishes, such as Lemongrass Chicken with Ginger Fried Rice and Basil Chicken Sausage Breakfast Bowl. Plus anytime our First Class guests prefer the simple pleasure of our Signature Fruit & Cheese platter, we can make that happen. Among the refreshed selections in the main cabin we're offering Evergreen's 'Moroccan & Rollin' Salad,' a Ginger Garlic Beef Wrap and the Charcuterie Protein Platter.

For the latest on what we're offering on board, check out our food and beverage section on alaskaair.com. We proudly serve the highest quality of food and beverage offerings by partnering with brands who put the same amount of care into their products, ingredients and business practices as we do. Our additional partners include Boxed Water , Chateau Ste. Michelle, Ellenos Yogurt , Full Sail Brewing , Salt & Straw , Seattle Chocolate , Skinny Dipped and Stellar Snacks . Offerings from these companies are available on select flights.

As you're getting from point A to point B, staying entertained is important – and that doesn't mean you need to connect to the internet to do that. That's why we keep investing in our massive library of entertainment for free streaming to personal computers, tablets and phones. We've added 150 new movies since December, offering a total of 700 movies and TV shows with more to come. And don't forget about free texting onboard.

With the most generous legroom in First Class and Premium Class than any other domestic carrier, we're proud to announce continued interior upgrades to our 737 fleet. Upgrades will begin in September with cabin interiors undergoing a complete refresh including sustainable leather covers, LED lighting, new bulkheads, carpeting and phone holders for a handsfree entertainment experience.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

