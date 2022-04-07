Fathom Realty Moves Up Three Spots to Number Six On The RealTrends 500 Largest Independent Brokerage Ranking

-- With More than 52% Growth in Transactions from 2020 to 2021, Fathom Realty Gains Ground in Several Additional Key Rankings --

CARY, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fathom Realty, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq. FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has been ranked number six on The RealTrends 500 Largest Independent Brokerage ranking, moving up from the number nine spot in 2020.

Additionally, Fathom Realty ranked number eight in The RealTrends 500 Top Movers, a ranking of firms generating the largest increase in transactions closed from 2020 to 2021. The company also broke the top 10 of all brokerage companies, both independent and franchise, for the first time, moving up from the 15th spot the previous year.

"Fathom brings something special and unique to the residential real estate market, including our servant leadership focus, proprietary, cutting-edge tools and resources we provide our agents, our 100 percent commission model and stock ownership program, along with our ability to provide agents with the opportunity to net more income, even during a period of increasing inflation and interest rates," said Joshua Harley, Fathom's Chief Executive Officer. "These rankings validate our business model and demonstrates Fathom's ability to grow throughout a variety of real estate cycles. We have done great things since our founding more than 10 years ago, but I believe that our opportunities and ability to serve agents are greater now than they have ever been."

The RealTrends 500, now in its 35th year, remains the undisputed leading report ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms. Third-party verification is mandatory to confirm the validity of transaction sides and sales volume submitted by each of the participants.

About Fathom Realty LLC

Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The Company currently operates in 36 states and the District of Columbia with more than 8,000 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom agents also earn stock grants from the Company's publicly traded parent. Fathom Realty is the ninth largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2020 Real Trends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com .

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, Fathom's ability to provide its agents with the opportunity to net more income even during a period of increasing inflation and interest rates. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to using our cash for the stock repurchase program, including potential limitations on our ability to grow; risks associated with making and integrating acquisitions; technology risks; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; our need to attain profitability and/or raise additional funds for operations and future growth; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of our Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

