Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Signs Multi-Unit Development Agreement to Expand South Carolina Footprint

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Set to Bring Four New Restaurants to Myrtle Beach Area

WICHITA, Kan., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has signed a multi-unit development agreement to expand its footprint in South Carolina. With nine locations currently operating throughout the state, the chain is set to build four new restaurants in the Greater Myrtle Beach region, with development being led by veteran franchisee Rob Tanner of Custard & Steakburger Holdings. After reporting significant growth in 2021, Freddy's has maintained its strong momentum in the first quarter of the new year, with the brand's ongoing success continuing to attract established multi-unit operators.

"Our team is proud of what we've been able to accomplish thus far in 2022, and we are excited to build on our recent development success by welcoming Custard & Steakburger Holdings to the Freddy's family. They have extensive knowledge of the foodservice industry, and we know that their franchising background will position them for success with our brand," says Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "Our ongoing growth in South Carolina and throughout the Southeast is a direct reflection of our strong unit economics and leadership in the fast-casual space. Myrtle Beach has been a target market for Freddy's, and we look forward to opening new locations in the area as we continue to expand the brand's national footprint."

Beginning his franchising career in 2012, Rob Tanner quickly acquired a deep understanding of the foodservice industry and later founded Custard & Steakburger Holdings to pursue an agreement with Freddy's. Partnering with his uncle Jeffery Postal, Amit Sehgal and former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Carlos Boozer, Tanner and his team currently own and operate eight quick-service restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Florida, with 25 in development. Concepts that the group currently invests in includes Popeye's, Haagen Daz and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

"When my partners and I began looking at concepts to diversify our portfolio, we wanted to find something unique that would allow us to continue operating our existing locations without conflict. When we came across Freddy's, we knew it would complement our other brands well," says Rob Tanner, Custard & Steakburger Holdings franchisee. "Freddy's shows immense growth potential, and their team has developed a best-in-class support infrastructure that has made the entire process seamless. We are excited to be a part of the brand's continued growth in the South Carolina."

In addition to its latest agreement in South Carolina, Freddy's has achieved strong development success in the first quarter. Adding 35 new units to its development pipeline since the start of the year, the brand is projected to open over 50 total locations throughout 2022 with new restaurants across the country in states like Arizona, Ohio and Virginia. Furthermore, to continue its growth with non-traditional formats, Freddy's opened its first airport location in the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. These efforts, coupled with the brand's exceptional commitment to its franchisees, Team Members and one-of-a-kind Freddy's Guest experience, help to support its greater development goal to double its footprint within the next four years, bringing the total unit count to 800 by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 400 locations across 34 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 34 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

