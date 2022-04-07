Hometown Hero CBD Releases Watermelon and Green Apple 100mg Delta-8 Gummies

With two customer-favorite flavors, the Delta-8 Max line grows to bring more options to enthusiasts with varying preferences.

AUSTIN, Texas , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD , the veteran-supporting cannabusiness, is pleased to announce the release of its Green Apple Delta-8 Max Gummies and Watermelon Delta-8 Max Gummies . Like the previously released Grape Delta-8 Max Gummies, the new flavors feature 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy and come in bags of 10. As with all of its other products, Hometown Hero CBD will donate a portion of proceeds from these new flavors of their 100mg Delta-8 Gummies to organizations that help veterans in need.

Enthusiasts familiar with Hometown Hero CBD's Delta-8 offerings might recognize the flavors. The company does offer customers sour green apple and the sweet yet mellow taste of watermelon in the form of its 25mg Delta-8 Gummies . With these new edibles, experienced Delta-8 enthusiasts can enjoy the flavors they've enjoyed in the past, but with cannabinoid content closer to their preferences.

"We first launched Delta-8 Max to bring a product for those who require a greater concentration to meet their needs," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "It was great seeing the praise and feedback from the initial launch, and we're excited to bring two customer-favorite flavors in a 100mg form."

The following are features of Hometown Hero CBD's Delta-8 Max Gummies :

100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy for experienced hemp-enthusiasts

10 gummies per pack to enjoy for multiple sessions

100% hemp-derived Delta-8 THC, making it federally legal and legal in many states

Tested by a DEA-registered lab to ensure cannabinoid content and product safety

For those curious about trying Delta-8, Hometown Hero CBD offers first-time customers at least 21 years of age complimentary samples of its 25mg Delta-8 gummies.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email the company at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

