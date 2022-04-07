Hoosiers for Good signs inaugural class of 14 student athletes to raise awareness for eight Indiana charity partners

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoosiers For Good Inc signed its first class of 14 community-minded Indiana University student athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for eight Indiana charity partners: Riley Children's Foundation , Indiana Wish , Indiana Region of the American Red Cross , Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County , Turnstone , Stop the Violence Indianapolis , Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington and RecycleForce .

Consistent with Hoosiers For Good's values, the inaugural class diversely represents the IU men's and women's basketball programs, football, women's volleyball, softball, women's swimming and diving, and women's soccer. Each athlete is partnered with a local charity to help raise awareness for its mission through in-person appearances and social media.

The Hoosiers For Good Spring 2022 Class

"We are excited to announce our first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes," said Hoosiers For Good Executive Director Tyler Harris. "From the outset, we have been intentional in identifying student athletes who have a platform and the ambition to positively impact communities in Indiana through charitable participation. We believe this first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes, and all subsequent classes, will drive real value for our charitable partners."

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy that permits IU student athletes in all sports the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Launched in early March, Hoosiers For Good engages IU student athletes who are passionate about using their NIL to amplify the philanthropic work that helps Indiana communities thrive. Hoosiers For Good has carefully considered, unanimously adopted, and transparently published its Name, Image, and Likeness Charitable Activities Policy establishing its authority, expectations, and restrictions with regard to its NIL activities.

The aggregate NIL compensation for the first Hoosiers For Good class totals $470,000, funded by the generous donations of supporters. Consistent with the vision of Hoosiers For Good, agreements are not "one size fits all." Rather, the value of the agreements varies based on the reach and platform each student athlete has to positively impact their charity.

Under their agreements with Hoosiers For Good, each student athlete will, among other responsibilities, provide a variety of NIL services to their paired charities including a number of in-person appearances (such as speaking, presentation of skills, autograph sessions, and the like) as well as social media posts promoting these appearances and their charity.

"We are proud to announce this substantial and unique support for these Indiana charities and the people and communities they serve," said Hoosiers For Good Legal Counsel Fred Glass. "It is worth expressly noting that we are not announcing, and cannot announce, that any or all of these students are definitely staying at IU for their next season of eligibility. The agreements we announce today do not, and cannot, include any requirement that they be enrolled at IU in order to provide these NIL services."

Consistent with its general expectation to form a class of student athletes each Spring and Fall, Hoosiers For Good will sign a second class later this year. Hoosiers For Good also plans to hold other programs and events over the course of the year.

"As a student athlete I am always looking for ways to impact my community, and I'm so excited to be a part of the work that Indiana Wish is doing to grant wishes for kids. Supporting Indiana Wish and these kids and families gives me the opportunity to be a part of something that's much bigger than myself," said Mackenzie Holmes, IU women's basketball forward, who has partnered with Indiana Wish.

Hoosiers For Good encourages any Indiana University student athlete who is passionate about charitable work to submit a proposal for funding through its charitable Incubator Program, a first-of-its-kind opportunity for philanthropic entrepreneurism to empower student athletes to use their voice to support charitable causes. Hoosiers For Good anticipates that its charitable Incubator Program will engage even more Indiana University student-athletes

"I'm excited to partner with Stop the Violence Indianapolis and Turnstone as a Hoosiers For Good athlete," said IU men's basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. "I am truly blessed to raise awareness for these causes that empower people throughout Indiana."

About Hoosiers For Good

The mission of Hoosiers For Good is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout Indiana—by partnering local charities with community-minded IU student athletes who choose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps our community thrive. For more information, visit www.HoosiersForGood.org .

Donate now : Hoosiers for Good Inc is actively pursuing federal 501(c)3 status, currently donations are not tax deductible.

