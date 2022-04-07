Nurturing the next wave of metaverse startups to build on Klaytn

F10 and Klaytn Foundation announces the top 5 web3 startups selected for inaugural Klaytn Incubation Program powered by F10

F10 will provide a total of up to USD 500,000 worth of Klay in grants to the startups of 2022

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F10 and Klaytn Foundation are pleased to announce the first 5 startups that have been selected from over 100 applications to participate in the inaugural Klaytn Incubation Program powered by F10. These startups will spend the next 12 weeks undergoing a transformative journey, to develop their innovative web3 ideas or MVPs in gaming, social and content, into viable businesses for the metaverse.

The program, which kicked-off on 4 April 2022, draws on the unique strength of F10, a global fintech incubator, and Klaytn, a dominant interoperable blockchain ecosystem in the web3 industry.

These startups will receive extensive mentoring, access to investor network, program perks and co-working space, as well as technical development and marketing support from Klaytn, and access to wide ranging tools, projects and expertise on the Klaytn ecosystem. In addition, F10 will be providing a total of up to USD 500,000 worth of Klay in grants to the startups of 2022.

Jonas Thürig, Head of F10 Singapore noted that "We were very impressed with the quality of the startup applications and are proud to now announce the 5 selected startups in the areas of metaverse, gaming and the creator economy. We are very excited on what's installed for them and can't wait to fuel their acceleration with this program together with the Klaytn team."

"F10 has designed a fully tailored curriculum that combines traditional startup elements with web3 programs and benefits from Klaytn," said David Shin, Head of Klaytn Global Adoption. "Through supporting startups to succeed on the Klaytn ecosystem, we hope to create more possibilities and greater synergies, to unlock more use cases for the metaverse. For this incubation program, not only will we be lending our expertise and resources in web3, but we'll also be bringing in other web3 partners to share their knowledge and experiences," he added.

The 5 startups in the inaugural batch 1 are the following:

1) LevelHeroes (Zurich)- Combines the magic of blockchain and metaverse technologies, it intends to bridge the gap between centralized gaming communities to bring them decentralized assets to raise funding for their digital assets in a fun and meaningful way. Users are able to engage with and support their favorite aspects of the project, which gives developer teams feedback into what their fanbase is really interested in. Get ready, LevelHeroes is rising up to bind the ties between the gaming universe!

2) Kryptonium (Singapore)- beoble is a social module built by Kryptonium, with API and SDK for Web 3.0. It is an on-chain communication window and a true user-owned Web 3.0 product. beoble aims to help other Web 3.0 services integrate social functionalities like creating social profile, instant messaging, posting of feeds into their services, all within 5 minutes.

3) JOOS® (Germany)- Is a decentralized app for content creators. We give them the tools to break the chains of platform dependency and to have a direct connection to their community without intermediaries. With JOOS, creators can have a stable and independent income through regular payments by their fans and sell shares to investors, who get a part of the creator's profits in return.

4) Y2123 (Singapore)- Is an NFT-based blockchain game where you play as a citizen scientist racing against time to save Earth from climate change. Inspired by Zoo Tycoon and Tamagotchi, you will have to restore your Land NFTs to good health by finding the right ecological balance of flora and fauna NFTs on it. There will be 4 habitats released in phases, consisting of Savannah, Marine, Rainforest and Urban. Y2123 has sold out its genesis collection and is launching its land and 2nd generation NFTs in April 2022. Advised by a Pew Fellows marine biologist, we also have a philanthropic mission to aid the fight against climate change in real life.

Currently on Ethereum, with ambitions to build a multichain ecosystem.

5) Dixel Club (South Korea)- Creates non-programmed and user-generated pixel art NFT collectibles where you earn $DIXEL rewards on your PixelFi activities. Dixel Club has three main features. First, anyone can issue the next edition of Dixel Art by sharing the single 16x16 canvas. Also, the NFT minters can earn $DIXEL rewards when a new Dixel Art is generated. Lastly, they can get the $DIXEL tokens that are used to mint the edition back and get the tips received from people when they burn their NFTs.

Applications for next batch starts in July

For more information, click here.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore.

These business expansion activities are supported by the $500m Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore-based non-profit organization established in August 2021.

For more information, please visit klaytn.foundation.

About F10

F10 is a global innovation ecosystem with offices in Zurich, Singapore, Madrid, and Barcelona. F10's mission is to unite tech startups with big business to shape the future of banking, insurance and beyond. With its incubators and accelerators covering the fields of Web 3.0 and FinTech, F10 supports and guides startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies while stimulating collaboration with international organisations.

For more information, please visit www.f10.global.

Media contacts

Aaron Koh

Head of Marketing, Klaytn Foundation

Email: aaron.koh@klaytn.foundation

Melvin Tan

Program Success Lead, F10

Email: melvin.tan@f10.global

