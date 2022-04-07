Sequence Bio announces Discovery Collaboration Agreement with LEO Pharma

Multi-indication collaboration to focus on identification of novel therapeutic targets for dermatological applications

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sequence Bio, a Newfoundland and Labrador-based discovery biology company, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Danish dermatology specialists LEO Pharma, for use of Sequence Bio's proprietary discovery platform to identify novel dermatologic drug targets. Under the terms of the three year agreement, Sequence Bio will perform multi-omic analyses of samples from powered discovery cohorts across multiple dermatologic indications. LEO Pharma will leverage insights generated under this collaboration to build robust evidence in support of new potential approaches that significantly impact dermatologic conditions.

"We are delighted to enter this collaboration agreement with Sequence Bio to further accelerate LEO Pharma's ambition to identify novel dermatologic drug targets," said Thorsten Thormann, Vice President of Research & Early Development in LEO Pharma. "LEO Pharma is relentlessly committed to making pioneering advances in dermatology research and bringing new treatments to patients faster."

"We are excited to work with LEO Pharma on their mission to positively impact millions of lives through medical dermatology," said Dr. Richard Leach, Chief Strategy Officer of Sequence Bio. "This collaboration aligns with our strategic priorities to expand the potential of our discovery platform to power life-changing medicines in areas of unmet medical need across the globe."

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global company dedicated to advancing the standard of care for the benefit of people with skin conditions, their families and society. Founded in 1908 and majority owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, and today, the company offers a wide range of therapies for all disease severities. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 5,800 people, serving millions of patients across the world. In 2021, the company generated net sales of EUR 1,339 million. For more information, please visit www.LEO-Pharma.com

About Sequence Bio

Sequence Bio is a commercial-stage biotechnology company based in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's platform leverages Newfoundland's founder effect to power discovery cohorts for novel target identification across numerous disease indications. Sequence Bio collaborates with the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and partners with leading pharma and biotech to help accelerate the development of new medicines for global unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.SequenceBio.com

