Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

Lenczner Slaght Logo 2022 (CNW Group/Lenczner Slaght LLP)
Lenczner Slaght Logo 2022 (CNW Group/Lenczner Slaght LLP)(PRNewswire)

Tom Curry, Partner at Lenczner Slaght LLP, counsel for Abraham Reichmann comments: "Abraham is glad that the litigation has concluded without the need for a trial and that the matter is now resolved."

No further comment will be made about the settlement or the issues in the lawsuit.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/settlement-reached-in-reichmann-litigation-301519603.html

SOURCE Lenczner Slaght LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.