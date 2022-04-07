Yaguang Borui Launches EMG's Suite of Handheld Beauty Devices in China

BEIJING, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaguang Borui Medicine Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. ("Yaguang Borui"), the China market distributor of home beauty device company Excelsior Medical Group ("EMG"), has launched EMG's suite of handheld home beauty devices in the country. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and inspired by early 20th century aristocratic design, EMG's new series of sleek devices offers a remarkable user experience that is effective, convenient, and pleasing.

Among the products is the EMG SMART® FIRM, a household radiofrequency (RF) beauty instrument that combats wrinkles with precision. By heating the dermis, the thickest layer of the skin, with RF energy waves, the device tightens the face and reduces the appearance of fine lines. The dermis can handle temperatures of over 42 degrees Celsius, with the heat creating the necessary environment to stimulate the production of collagen.

The EMG SMART® FIRM delivers incredible results near-instantly. Through a 15-minute session, users can achieve significant lifting and tightening of the facial skin thanks to years of R&D in the field of beauty and RF technology. With its stringent safety standards, EMG has developed an intelligent temperature control system that enables users to use its RF devices with peace of mind, enjoying the benefits in an easy, effective, and safe experience.

The EMG SMART® FIRM (PRNewswire)

EMG's product series also includes the EMG SMART® PURE, an oxygen-revitalizing device that boasts two functions and five effects. The first is low-frequency oscillation, which helps the clearing of aged cells to clear the skin. This product is complemented by the Intensive Repair Essence, developed by EMG and Boston Lab, which contains skin rejuvenation ingredients to create an oxygen-rich environment. The perfect balance of water and oil helps combat acne, while the oxygen accelerates metabolism and rejuvenates the skin as a whole. The ingredients include wide-ranging whitening agents and antioxidants such as ginseng, witch hazel, and centella asiatica, improving the skin inside out.

EMG's products have received certifications from standards organizations around the world, including British Standards (BSI), the European Union's CE Marking, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation(ILAC), and the China National Accreditation Committee for Laboratories(CNACL).

EMG's headquarters in Bedford, the United Kingdom (PRNewswire)

"Yaguang Borui is delighted to help EMG enter the all-important Chinese market," said Yang Ming, EMG Lead at Yaguang Borui. "Their products have been recognized by markets and consumers around the world. We are honored to serve as their strategic partner and help bring more fantastic products to Chinese consumers, making beauty accessible for everybody."

Moving forward, Yaguang Borui will continue to cooperate with EMG to leverage its expertise in optoelectronics R&D and in-depth research into the particular skin needs of Asian consumers to push the boundaries of home beauty, creating an ecosystem of products and services for Chinese users.

About Yaguang Borui Medicine Technology (Guangdong)

Yaguang Borui Medicine Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is an independent research enterprise that focuses on the development of painless and non-invasive light medical beauty equipment. With its industry leading technology, it oversees product R&D, manufacturing, and sales.

About EMG

EMG was founded in the United Kingdom in 2010 and is recognized for its proprietary radio frequency, laser, and ultrasound technologies. With its focus on non-invasive technologies, it seeks to bring users cosmetic treatments that are effective but also convenient and effortless. Today, EMG's products are sold in Europe, the United States, and Asia, and the company has forged partnerships with industry institutions worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.emg-med.co.uk/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yaguang Borui