BRADLEY ADDS CORPORATE PARTNER KEVIN S. WOLTJEN TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin S. Woltjen to the firm's Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Dallas.

"Kevin's experience and skill in providing advice and guidance to clients ranging from Fortune 200 companies to small public entities to high-net-worth individuals is extraordinary. His arrival to our Bradley office enhances our commitment to quality growth and expansion, and we are delighted to have him here as a key member of our team," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.

Mr. Woltjen added, "I am honored to have joined such qualified lawyers at Bradley firm-wide and particularly in the Dallas office. The collegiality and support of Bradley for my clients and my practice has been beyond belief."

Mr. Woltjen represents companies across a variety of industries in corporate and securities law matters with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings and regulation, divestitures and restructurings, governance, and venture capital transactions. He collaborates with his clients through all stages of their business growth, as well as development. His 27 years of experience help him to serve as outside general counsel to certain clients while he assists large companies and private equity investors with specific projects.

A graduate of DePaul University College of Law in Chicago, Mr. Woltjen also received his M.B.A. from DePaul University and earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the non-profit Exchange Club of East Dallas and the State Bar of Texas, as well as the Dallas, Illinois, and American Bar associations.

Bradley's nationally recognized Corporate and Securities Practice Group advises clients by understanding and assessing the market and the business enterprise, identifying risks and opportunities, and providing in-depth, actionable strategies throughout the life of a company. From start-ups to large, high-profile corporations, the corporate team can initiate and formalize a corporate structure, work with equity and debt providers to finance a deal and negotiate critical transactions while creating value through our experience and client-centered service.

