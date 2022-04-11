Speck Announces New ImpactHero Phone Cases for Android

Now available for Samsung Galaxy A53, A13, and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck Products , the leader in mobile phone protection innovation, announced ImpactHero™, a new line of Android smartphone cases. These cases were designed for people who want a slim, pocket-friendly case design while still providing excellent protection for their phones. The name ImpactHero honors how important smartphones have become to our everyday lives, and how they sometimes need 'super' protection against catastrophe.

Speck Products - ImpactHero for Samsung Galaxy A13 (PRNewswire)

"We at Speck are excited to now support a wider variety of Android phones from manufacturers like Samsung, TCL, Motorola, and more," said Jeff Eisses, Chief Revenue Officer at Speck Products. "Every phone could use a 'hero' to protect it from harm, and now having ImpactHero lets us reach a much wider audience that hasn't had many quality protection options up to now."

ImpactHero is made with a patented dual-layer construction to provide a soft-touch outer surface over protective inner cushioning, creating its ability to survive an eight-foot fall. Its slim profile enables uninterrupted wireless charging while featuring Microban ® antimicrobial product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria. The scratch-resistant, yet supple, surface of ImpactHero feels great in the hand and provides a secure grip while taking pictures and videos. Like Speck's other protective cases, ImpactHero includes a raised bezel that protects the screen when placed face down, full access to ports, covered buttons and an anti-stretch design to maintain its heroic form. Speck's suggested retail price for ImpactHero is $29.95 for most models. Visit SpeckProducts.com to learn more.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from protective cases for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to accessories that make wearables extraordinary to use. Each Speck product is deliberately designed to make an impact—and take one. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into life-changing products. Our community and environment inspire us to craft masterfully engineered items to get the most out of every day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details of what we carry so that you don't have to. Whether for work or play, Speck's thoughtful and innovative designs help you create a Life, Better Lived.

Contact:

Mighty PR for Speck

speck@MightyPR.com

+1 (415) 593-8360

SOURCE Speck Products