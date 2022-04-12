BriefCatch 3 Launches with Mac Compatibility, More Editing Suggestions, and Faster Scanning to Help Legal Writers Win

New version of BriefCatch offers 11,000+ legal-focused edits and instantly rescans passages after edits are accepted; now available for Mac, Windows, and Word Online users

WASHINGTON , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BriefCatch, the award-winning patented legal writing tool, today announced the launch of BriefCatch 3 to help legal professionals bring out the best in their legal writing to win disputes, save clients' money, and craft succinct and proven prose. The new version – making BriefCatch available for the first time to Mac users – features real-time editing, a rebuilt rules engine, enhanced Natural Language Processing and AI, and more.

BriefCatch 3 now offers more than 11,000 unique, on-demand, legal-specific writing suggestions that general digital editors miss. These recommendations allow lawyers to keep their focus on substance, strategy, and expertise to make more persuasive arguments, and they help judges make opinions more vivid, varied, and confident.

"BriefCatch is the tool of choice to help lawyers, judges, and students jumpstart their legal writing, and we're thrilled to launch BriefCatch 3 with game-changing improvements that users have been requesting, including availability for Macs," said Ross Guberman, founder of BriefCatch. "BriefCatch spots mistakes before clients and judges do, empowering users to write first-rate, confident first drafts. This new version instantly spots and fixes lawyer-specific typos and mechanical errors, cleans up citations, cuts through legalese, spices up word choice, trims sentences, and makes your analysis come alive."

New features in BriefCatch 3:

Mac compatibility. Now available for Mac users.

Real-time editing. Instantly rescans a passage after you accept an editing suggestion or respond to a consistency check.

Next-generation edits. More than 11,000 suggestions are constantly being updated, expanded, and fine-tuned. BriefCatch 3 also provides thousands of unique explanations and examples from top lawyers, judges, contracts, and memos.

Enhanced AI. Uses the latest in NLP to finesse editing rules and scoring algorithms.

Next-generation engine. A rebuilt rules engine now scans your documents faster than ever.

Easier implementation. Now available through Microsoft AppSource as a Microsoft Word Add-in.

Support for Microsoft Word 365 Online. Now available via Microsoft Word online on any compatible browser.

BriefCatch 3 can pinpoint your strengths, weaknesses, and recurring edits. It also provides five custom AI-derived writing scores that can serve as an objective third-party expert during legal language disputes traditionally based on subjective opinion. BriefCatch 3 is built as a Microsoft Word Add-in, making it easy to access directly from your Microsoft Word document.

"BriefCatch is one of my favorite tools for assessing and improving the quality of our written arguments," said Matt Fitzgerald, appellate partner at McGuireWoods and former Supreme Court clerk.

BriefCatch users include legal writers of all levels, from lawyers and law school students to Supreme Court Justices and the Department of Justice. It is the tool of choice to improve legal writing, deliver best-in-class work product, win more disputes, and deliver stronger opinions through succinct, proven prose. The product originated from Legal Writing Pro's worldwide workshops. For more information or a demo, please visit briefcatch.com.

About BriefCatch: BriefCatch is the recognized market leader at providing the highest impact of any legal writing solution. The patented technology and expert suggestions let lawyers focus on what matters most: clients and their content. BriefCatch was created by Ross Guberman, a former lawyer at a top firm and founder of Legal Writing Pro. Ross is the judiciary's choice to train new federal judges, an expert witness, a former law-school adjunct professor, a best-selling author, a popular conference speaker, and a frequent commentator for The New York Times and other news outlets. For more information, visit briefcatch.com.

