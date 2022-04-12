FUSION SPORT WELCOMES CIRQUE DU SOLEIL TO ITS ROSTER

Fusion Sport helps organizations around the world achieve elite human performance improvement with

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, a global leader in the elite human performance optimization sector, today announced it teamed with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. Cirque will use Fusion Sport's popular Smartabase software to optimize the performance of artists across its global enterprise, configuring the software to meet the needs of their high-performance staff, coaches, and artists.

Established in Montreal, the Cirque organization has presented in 450 cities throughout 60 countries and employs approximately 1,200 artists originating from nearly 50 nations. Smartabase will be used as Cirque's integrated Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and Athlete Management System (AMS) to help reduce injury risk, improve availability, and enhance the performance of its artists across the globe.

"Anyone who's seen a Cirque du Soleil performance understands the elite athleticism and human performance abilities of their extraordinary artists," said Markus Deutsch, Fusion Sport's CEO and co-founder. "We are thrilled to partner with this prestigious and unique group, helping them achieve their human performance goals. Organizations like Cirque that invest in artists and their performance see an incredible return in availability and performance, along with measurable improvement over time."

An industry leader since 2003, Smartabase delivers results by bringing a constellation of an athlete's health and performance datapoints together in a single system and presenting it in a meaningful and actionable way. According to Deutsch, the Smartabase platform is more configurable than any other product on the market, monitoring performance indicators including biometrics, mental well-being, and injury risk. The company combines flexible technology and deep expertise to collect, analyze and provide comprehensive, real-time knowledge and insights, enabling better decision-making to drive performance.

"Smartabase is a workflow and decision-support system that drives improvement in human performance," said Deutsch. "It brings our customers into a global human performance community that is powering the industry forward. Performance artists are some of the most elite professional athletes with exceptional physical and emotional demands on their bodies. We look forward to how our partnership will benefit Cirque's 1,200 performers and the organization overall."

Cirque du Soleil joins other high profile performing arts organizations around the globe using Smartabase, including the Australian Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, New Zealand School of Dance, Queensland Ballet, Royal Ballet and Royal Ballet School. Dozens of professional sports teams, Olympic committees and federations, and military organizations around the globe also employ Smartabase to optimize human performance for their athletes and servicemembers.

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London U.K., Fusion Sport is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. The company's performance and analytics platform, Smartabase, is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit fusionsport.com.

