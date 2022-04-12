PODS® Partners with ACERTUS to Expand Moving Services to Include Auto Shipping

-- Collaboration provides a more customized and comprehensive moving experience. --

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, and ACERTUS , an omnichannel automotive logistics platform, today announced a strategic partnership to offer and execute nationwide auto shipping services for PODS' residential and corporate relocation customers. The collaboration brings together expertise, infrastructure, and technology to deliver a customized and streamlined moving experience.

"We are excited to partner with ACERTUS to provide a more comprehensive moving solution that now includes vehicle transportation," said Opal Perry, Chief Strategy and Digital Business Development Officer at PODS. "By giving our customers the option to book vehicle transport at the same time as booking a move, we're enabling a more seamless digital customer experience, advancing our commitment to provide the very best in moving and storage."

Building on today's consumer needs, demand for PODS portable moving and storage containers surged in 2021 amidst 'The Great Relocation.' This was compounded by limited availability and pricing of new and used vehicles due to semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain bottlenecks. Ultimately, this has resulted in an increased demand to ship cars versus driving them to preserve mileage, avoid wear and tear, and save time.

"Technology has enabled dramatic improvements – and expectations – in the way consumers order, ship and receive goods, and now we've seen that demand spill over into automotive," said Trent Broberg, ACERTUS Chief Executive Officer. "This strategic partnership with PODS is powered by and integrated with our new, first of its kind, automotive logistics platform. This collaboration takes on another degree of vehicle home delivery, this time outside of the shopping cycle, to meet the same high demands for delivery speed, quality product handling and a world-class customer experience our partners require."

PODS integrated with the ACERTUS platform to streamline customers' online booking process and provide them with access to instant auto shipping quotes. As the nation's most-comprehensive automotive logistics marketplace with the largest carrier and driver network, the ACERTUS platform will seamlessly execute vehicle transports. The nationwide rollout will begin April 12, 2022.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS has created the only completely comprehensive approach to automotive logistics with the ability to move, store, recondition, title and deliver vehicles anywhere in the country. With one-company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. Our people, process, innovative technology and relentless drive to deliver are just some of the reasons we made Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit ACERTUSdelivers.com .

