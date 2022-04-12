Sage Growth Partners Announces Agency of Record Partnership with Qure4u

Baltimore-based healthcare firm selected to provide strategic marketing, communications, and PR services to industry leader in digital health solutions

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare marketing, strategy and research firm, has been chosen as agency of record by Qure4u , an industry leader in digital health solutions. Qure4u currently partners with more than 22,500 providers and medical staff across the United States to improve healthcare connectivity for millions of patients.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners) (PRNewswire)

As part of the newly-announced partnership, SGP will provide a full range of strategic marketing services , including brand awareness, thought leadership and content development, demand generation, sales support, website redesign, media relations, and social media planning/execution.

Founded by Monica Bolbjerg, MD , Qure4u serves hospitals, health systems and medical practices with a comprehensive digital health platform that supports the entire patient journey and makes it easy to deliver contactless care and self-service tools for patients before, during, and after office visits. Qure4u's solutions improve workflows, practice efficiency and clinical insight, while increasing revenues.

"Our mission is to optimize the connection between providers and patients, and to support our customers with solutions that align with their unique goals," said Kaitlin Pierce , Vice President of Marketing, Qure4u. "To continue to grow, we need an experienced, proven partner who thoroughly understands the healthcare industry, one that has the strategic and executional abilities to elevate our brand and increase interest in our services across the market. Sage is an ideal partner for us."

Since the pandemic began, the ongoing influx of digital health solutions has allowed patients to obtain care on their own terms. It is now more important than ever for hospitals and physician practices to offer platforms that resonate with their patients. The industry demand for telehealth, remote monitoring, and patient self-service has never been greater.

"In today's rapidly changing marketplace, healthcare organizations are searching for innovations and services that are proven to work and provide genuine value," said Boh Hatter , Chief Marketing Officer, SGP. "Qure4u has developed solutions that deliver convenient, quality care every day. We are excited to help them tell their story in a more compelling way."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, Syft, and iN2L. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

About Qure4u

Qure4u's all-in-one digital health platform optimizes the connection between providers and patients before, during, and after visits, empowering doctors to care for more patients and improve outcomes. Through seamless integration with the most popular EHRs, Qure4u partners with more than 22,000 providers and staff every day to create meaningful, rewarding connections for millions of people. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit Qure4u.com .

