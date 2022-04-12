Telit and Controlant Partner on Global COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Program and Win 2022 GLOMO Award

One of the world's premier bio-pharmaceutical companies selects Controlant, a leader in supply chain management, powered by Telit, as the connected IoT temperature monitoring gateway for vaccine shipments throughout 2021

Telit and Controlant receive the 2022 GLOMO Award for Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Recovery

LONDON and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant announced today it has successfully concluded the world's single largest cellular IoT rollout for vaccine distribution using Telit modems for connectivity. Telit is a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Controlant is leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility technologies for heavily regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food and beverages.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

In the battle against COVID-19, Controlant produced close to one million cellular cold-chain data logger devices, powered by Telit IoT modules, to secure the efficient distribution and the quality of billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses that one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies is distributing across the globe.

"It's been a roller coaster ride for the biopharmaceutical industry, racing first to come up with COVID-19 vaccines and then to distribute them safely. During a time of unprecedented disruptions in the global supply chain, Controlant produced nearly a million cellular cold-chain data logger devices, using Telit modems, to secure the efficient distribution and quality of billions of vaccine doses. Winning the GLOMO award is testament to the hard work of a great many people and to the strength of our partnership with Telit," said Erlingur Brynjulfsson, CTO and co-founder, Controlant.

Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service solution is a single source of supply chain truth. It is a powerful combination of IoT, advanced visibility and cost-reducing operational services that increase workflow efficiency and responsiveness while supporting quality and compliance efforts. COVID-19 vaccines, in particular, must maintain strict temperature control along every mile of the supply chain to ensure quality and integrity. Real-time supply chain monitoring solutions from Controlant offer complete visibility into shipping, distribution and warehousing, all of which reduce risk of spoilage, reducing product waste by more than 90 percent.

"Despite a period of severe material shortages and production challenges during various waves of virus outbreaks and regional lock-downs, Telit and its suppliers and production partners engaged in unprecedented collaboration to deliver all vaccine units in record time and enable the vaccination campaigns to be implemented without any disruption in the supply," said Martin Krona, SVP, EMEA, Telit. "We are very pleased that our collaboration with Controlant's R&D and product teams, employing Telit module technologies during a time of rapidly-changing cellular ecosystem and infrastructure, has been recognized by this award."

The GLOMO Award was announced on March 2 during a virtual ceremony co-hosted by Sasha Twining and Justin Springham from Mobile World Live and streamed to audiences around the globe via LinkedIn. Telit and Controlant received the award for outstanding achievement in the category Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response & Recovery.

"Congratulations to all of our 2022 GLOMO Award winners. The GLOMOs recognize the most innovative organizations in our ecosystem. The winners are changing how people, communities and businesses interact and evolve in a digital-first world," said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. "This win affirms achievements of the highest merit, as judged by peers across the entire industry."

The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognized as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.

Further information about the winners and nominees of the GLOMO Awards 2022 can be found here https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/mobile-awards.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to improve product quality, safety and sustainability of the supply chain. Our automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions deliver value across the supply chain by dramatically increasing the visibility of product quality conditions and location, while minimizing waste. Controlant's real-time monitoring enables real-time control for pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies to make their operations significantly more reliable and cost-effective. We provide automated, pay-as-you-go visibility with real-time tracking, mission-critical analytics, and cost-reducing services for quality, compliance, and tangible ROI. With IoT, cloud-enabled analytics, API connectivity, and advanced operational services, our customers can automate their business processes and optimize communication through technology.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

