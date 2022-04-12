Valiantys receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 Enterprise Services award

BOSTON and PARIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Valiantys has received the Atlassian Partner of the Year Enterprise Services award for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021. This award recognizes an Atlassian Solution Partner providing exceptional effort in developing new business, forward-looking perspectives, and delivering products and services at scale that complement Atlassian. Valiantys continues to earn the trust and praise of large enterprise customers, as they successfully deliver complex transformation solutions and ensure positive client experiences on a global scale.

"We are delighted to receive this award from Atlassian," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO at Valiantys. "It is a testament to the caliber and talent of the entire Valiantys team, and validates our continued effort and investment in scaling our services and delivery capabilities worldwide."

"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

About Valiantys

Valiantys is the leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. We accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best Agile methods and tools. Our Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and we support our customers across the entire spectrum of their projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale and Cloud Specialized Partner, we help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, we help bridge the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, we have helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration.

