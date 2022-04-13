Introducing "The Colleges of Law"

The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law launches new identity and rebrand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and VENTURA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law (COL) is changing its name. The nonprofit law school with campuses in Ventura and Santa Barbara is introducing a new identity, rebranding as "The Colleges of Law."

With the change comes a new logo that showcases a foundation in law using classic pillars, signifying traditional legal education with forward momentum that captures the college's commitment to innovation and progress. The column iconography represents something being built and still taking shape—a modern take on a classic design feature. It will be the school's first brand update since 2010 while streamlining its various naming conventions—Ventura College of Law, Santa Barbara College of Law, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law—into one.

"It's a project more than 50 years in the making," said The Colleges of Law President Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D. "We were founded in Ventura in 1969 with Santa Barbara forming five years later. We've been using 'The Colleges of Law' informally for years. Our new identity simply makes it official with a look that communicates a school committed to innovation and building something new."

The rebrand is among the signature initiatives featured in COL's current strategic plan. Key stakeholders—including students, faculty, alumni, and trustees—contributed to the effort through focus groups and other feedback channels.

"We learned that the Ventura and Santa Barbara campuses are an important part of the COL legacy," said Alison Baumann, vice president of marketing at TCS Education System and COL's brand manager. "We took this feedback to heart and created variations of the logo that identifies the school's founding locations."

The new identity debuted on the COL website on April 12 and will eventually be featured on campus signage, advertisements, and other places in the weeks to come. Read an FAQ about the project.

About The Colleges of Law

Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law (COL) was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. COL is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. COL's faculty advances a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, COL offers a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Master of Arts in Law (M.A.L.) program. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, COL became the first accredited law school in California to offer a hybrid J.D. degree. COL is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

