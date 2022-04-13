MKM Partners Names Sagar Sheth as Chief Executive Officer After Delivering Record Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners today announced that Sagar Sheth will become the firm's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. "It is my pleasure to welcome Sagar to the CEO role. His vision and passion for our business makes us beyond excited for the future of MKM Partners," Tom Messina, Co-Founder and Chairman of MKM Partners stated. "Sagar is one of the youngest CEOs on Wall Street with an incredible track record of delivering results and executing on our core competencies. He has a talent for creating opportunities for expansion, innovating our product lines, and developing meaningful experiences for our people and clients alike."

Sagar joined MKM Partners in 2014 as Managing Director & Head of Midwest Equities and was tasked to open the company's first Chicago office, which he successfully completed shortly after his arrival. He was soon promoted to Co-Head of Institutional Sales and then Chairman of the Operating Committee, roles in which he was able to improve the firm's overall business in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. In 2018, he was named President of MKM Partners. Sagar and the Management Committee have since led the firm to unprecedented revenues and profitability. Under his leadership, the company has focused on growing human capital to flourish a collaborative culture while also significantly increasing MKM's market share.

"I am honored and thrilled to be named MKM Partners' CEO," Sagar said. "I want to thank my colleagues, in particular Tom and Steve Messina for their support, trust, guidance, as well as relentless dedication to our employees and clients. I am incredibly proud of what we have already accomplished and am eager to build on the strong foundation of our firm – one which values creativity, growth, outside of the box thinking, diversity, and integrity." Founded in 2002, MKM Partners is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this month. The firm has a history of providing niche, differentiated investment ideas to clients with unique content and balanced by truly value-add trading capabilities.

Sagar received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business after graduating from the University of Michigan with a Bachelors in Economics. Sagar will be relocating to New York in connection with this newly appointed role.

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and in U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

