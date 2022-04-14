Blueshift Cybersecurity Secures $6.0M Seed Round to Bring Enterprise-Grade Security to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

World's first provider of fully-managed, affordable XDR service includes zero-trust data security

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift Cybersecurity™, a burgeoning startup that delivers full-service XDR (Extended Detection & Response) protection to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a $6.0 million seed funding round from leading investors, including WestWave Capital and CyberJunction.

"Blueshift XDR™ employs advanced automation to deliver enterprise-grade protection affordably to small and medium-sized businesses – an underserved yet enormous market segment," said Chairman and CEO Bradley Rowe. "Our Managed SOC Service further includes fully-managed Zero-Trust data protection through our technology alliance with Cigent® Technology. Zero-Trust data protection is a natural extension of XDR that security-conscious partners and customers should expect and demand."

According to the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, 43% of all data breaches involve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Currently available security solutions do not meet SMB organizations' needs. The technology alliance between Blueshift and Cigent advances the protective cybersecurity umbrella to include managed Zero-Trust data security. This protection level permits organizations to confidently offload cybersecurity responsibilities, while meeting strict compliance mandates, such as CMMC or HIPAA. Blueshift XDR combines fully-managed layered protection, detection, and response capabilities with a highly experienced Security Operations Center (SOC) team.

"Blueshift has greatly automated the management process," said CyberJunction President and Founder Tom DiBenedetto. "This yields a highly efficient SOC that instantaneously identifies and acts on threats while actively protecting sensitive data and other assets."

"It's exciting to see Blueshift expand the definition of XDR protection by adding Zero-Trust," said Warren "Bunny" Weiss, Founder and Partner at WestWave Capital. "Continuous validation of interactions involving sensitive data as part of a larger managed service is transformative."

Blueshift will utilize the seed capital to expand sales, marketing, and channel development efforts, invest further in R&D and operations, and build out its management team.

About Blueshift Cybersecurity

Blueshift XDR™ (Extended Detection and Response) is Blueshift's affordable, highly automated SOC-as-a-Service platform that simplifies compliance initiatives and extends security visibility and management across your entire organization. It seamlessly integrates with all existing devices, data, and systems across the network — such as cloud, IoT, endpoint, server, remote workers, and more. To learn more about Blueshift Cybersecurity and Blueshift XDR, please visit https://www.blueshiftcyber.com/ .

About WestWave Capital

WestWave Capital is an early-stage, deep-technology, enterprise-only venture fund that invests primarily in Seed and Series A stage companies, often discovered through our personal and professional networks. Our focus areas include the next generation of SaaS, Analytics, IoT, Security, and Cloud Infrastructure companies that use differentiated technologies such as artificial intelligence as a core element of their offerings.

About CyberJunction

The principles of CyberJunction have been involved in security, business intelligence, and cyber technology internationally for over thirty years. We nurture technology companies in predictive modeling, data analysis, cellular communications, artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and video technologies.

