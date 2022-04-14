Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference on April 20, 2022

CRANFORD, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products in oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' 18th Annual Investor Conference being held April 19-21, 2022. Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman of Citius, will discuss recent business developments and upcoming milestones.

NobleCon18 Conference Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST

Breakout sessions:

Wednesday, April 20 at 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida Registration: Visit the conference website Webcast replay: Available beginning April 21 for 90 days; archived under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: ir@citiuspharma.com

