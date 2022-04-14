Geneva Financial Announces New Georgia Mortgage Branch Headed by Justin Slay

HARTWELL, Ga., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Hartwell, GA led by Branch Manager Justin Slay. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"We are very excited for this new phase for our branch with Geneva Financial." Georgia Branch Manager Justin Slay stated. "The top-notch level of service that Geneva is known for will partner well with the high bar that I set for helping my customers navigate through the largest financial transactions of their lives."

Based out of Hartwell, GA, Justin and his team proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

Justin has been helping customers obtain their home ownership dreams for over 15 years. prides himself in breaking from the many stigmas that are often associated with lenders. He strives to ensure that his customers complete the transaction feeling well informed and confident that they made the best financial decision possible when purchasing or refinancing.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

