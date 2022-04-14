NATIONAL NURSES MARCH ORGANIZATION PLANS HISTORIC MARCH IN WASHINGTON DC - MAY 12, 2022

Grassroots Organization Seeks to Unify Nurses for Positive Change through Peaceful Demonstration, Awareness, and Legislation -

7 Ways to Support the Cause

WASHINGTON , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A grassroots group of nurses is uniting and lifting their voices peacefully to advocate for much needed change in the nursing industry, culminating with a national nurses' march at the nation's capital on May 12, 2022.

National Nurses March organization, founded January 2022 (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in January 2022, the National Nurses March (NNM) organization has accrued more than 200,000 members on its Facebook group and has reserved a place at The Ellipse, in President's Park, south of the White House, for the national march on May 12 in Washington, DC. To advance its mission, the NNM organization continues to grow, gain followers, and gather additional funding and support to achieve its four key objectives:

• Fair realistic wages; including no caps

• Safe staffing (nurse to patient) ratios

• No violence against healthcare workers

• Change the culture of the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession

"We are pro-nurse, pro-patient, and pro-employer. We are anti-strike and anti-violence. We want to collaborate with healthcare leaders, employers, and lawmakers to achieve key advancements to make nursing a safer and more productive profession for nurses, patients, and all healthcare workers," stated Veronica Marshall, a nurse who founded the NNM organization, from Montgomery, AL. "I felt called to establish the National Nurses March organization because the healthcare system is broken, and my daughter wants to become a nurse," Marshall continued. "I would be concerned for her to become a nurse today - I want her to be able to join a healthcare industry that is more functional, more equitable, and less dangerous."

The organization is currently backing several bills in Congress including H.R.3165/S.1567, the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety & Quality Care Act, and H.R. 1195, the Workplace Violence Prevention bill for Health Care and Social Service Workers. Additionally, NNM is currently exploring other bills and legislative options to support or co-author, to further facilitate fair realistic wages and equity within the nursing profession specifically.

"We are calling ALL nurses to unite as one on May 12, in this historic march for our nursing profession," said co-organizer Ashley Hughes, RN, a critical care nurse from Charlotte, NC. "NNM aims to lift all nurses' voices peacefully in unity to accomplish this vitally important mission for future success and prosperity of the healthcare industry, including all nurses, healthcare workers, and their patients."

National Nurses March welcomes participants, volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors. Nurses and supporters may get involved today:

"Why I March"

"I'm marching for the integrity of healthcare," said Justin Riney, RN of Michigan.

"I'm marching so all nurses can be fairly compensated on a national level," stated Ashley Hughes, RN, of North Carolina.

"I am marching because the profession that I fell in love with 24 years ago is in crisis," said Najja Williams, RN, of Texas. "It saddens me to see the large exodus of nurses due to unsafe work conditions and low pay," she concluded.

About National Nurses March (NNM):

National Nurses March is a proprietary, grassroots organization formed in January 2022 by Veronica Marshall of AL. Co-organizers and fellow officers include Ashley Hughes in NC, Justin Riney in MI, and Najja Williams of TX. NNM is completely independent and is not affiliated with any other healthcare organization or association of any kind. NNM has applied for 501(c)3 status which should be approved soon. For more information, visit www.nationalnursesmarch.org

Contact Andrea Clement Phone 678.779.7549 Email abc@clem.co Website www.nationalnursesmarch.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Nurses March