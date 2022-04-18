Epic Staffing Group to be Acquired by The Pritzker Organization

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") and The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. ("TPO"), the family merchant bank of the Tom Pritzker family, are pleased to announce that affiliates of TPO have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epic Staffing Group in an all-cash transaction.

Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic, commented, "We are truly excited to be partnering with TPO for the next chapter of Epic's growth story. We have enjoyed outstanding organic growth, completed several successful acquisitions during our time with Webster Equity Partners, and our business has never been better positioned to help our clients across healthcare, life sciences and schools."

Larry Tarschis, Managing Director of TPO said, "Epic is exactly the type of company that we look to partner with – a sustainable, growing business with an outstanding management team that is committed to further growth. Mark and his team have done a great job building the Epic platform, and we are very optimistic about the ability of Epic to continue to expand its business through providing high quality service to its existing customers and growing its customer base organically and through further acquisitions."

The transaction is expected to close during the second or third quarter. Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities have committed to provide financing to support the acquisition.

Epic is a diversified national provider of outsourced employment to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life sciences recruitment process outsourcing, and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school special education jobs, therapy and perfusionists, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value. Additional information can be found at www.EpicStaffingGroup.com.

TPO is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for the family's interests and those of its partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc., and Crown Health Care Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures. Additional information can be found at https://pritzkerorg.com/.

