Heska First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for May 9, 2022

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOVELAND, Colo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, will report its first quarter 2022 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will also host an earnings call at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the conference call:
    From within the United States, please dial 1-800-239-9838
    From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2551
    Reference Conference ID: 6552107

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at  Heska First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on May 9 through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 23, 2022 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay by telephone:
    From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
    From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
    Reference Replay Pin Number: 6552107

About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

