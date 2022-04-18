InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Hospital Gown for Patients CKL-1438)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a medical technician and I wanted to create a gown to increase coverage and comfort for patients," said an inventor, from University Park, Ill., "so we invented the GORGEOUS GOWNS. Our design ensures that the buttocks, chest and other areas remain covered without hindering access for various procedures."

The invention provides an improved hospital gown for patients. In doing so, it ensures that the patient remains properly covered. As a result, it enhances comfort and modesty. It also ensures that various areas can be easily accessed for test and procedures. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for hospitals, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

