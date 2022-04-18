La Mega Media Launches Spanish-Language Radio Station in Pittsburgh, PA

La Mega Media, Inc . has announced the launch of a new Spanish-language radio station in Pittsburgh, PA

Music available is now on 92.9FM HD2 channel and LaMega1 app for Apple and Android devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Mega Media and Steel City Media have partnered to bring the first Spanish language radio station to serve the growing Hispanic community in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. La Mega Media already has well-established radio stations in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio.

The company's newest station will join the print and digital products already in Pittsburgh. La Mega Nota is an award-winning monthly people's gazette in Spanish with entertainment, culture, and news. Its website, www.lamegapittsburgh.com, features national, international, and local news by the hour in Spanish, which also serves as the website for the new radio station La Mega Pittsburgh. Listeners can download the mobile app LaMega1 to access music and news.

The Hispanic population in Allegheny County has exploded over the past decade, from 19,000 to nearly 47,000 adults 18+. This fast-growing segment of the population will, for the first time ever, have a Hispanic-owned, multifaceted media company to reflect its prerogatives and serve as a bridge to businesses and institutions with the vision and savvy to reach this population of 80,000 for western Pensilvannia.

Together with existing organizations like the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, La Mega Media's goal is to be the primary resource for trusted and reliable information for the community it serves and support the development of Hispanic owned businesses.

Steel City Media is a Pittsburgh based multimedia and digital company with market leading radio stations in Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

La Mega Media, Inc, headquartered in Columbus, OH, is the largest Spanish language media company in Ohio and its surrounding areas in the Midwest, that operates 3 radio stations (Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati) and newspaper with distribution throughout Ohio, Pittsburgh and North Kentucky; providing news, music, information, entertainment and education to the Spanish speaking population.

CONTACT: Ysabel Chopite ychopite@lamegamedia.com

