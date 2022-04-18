TransPerfect Selected by Finnair as Main Language Services Provider

Major Nordic Airline Chooses GlobalLink Technology to Manage Multilingual Content

NEW YORK and VANTAA, Finland, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by Finnair as its main supplier for translation services and globalization management technology.

Finnair is using TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology and AI solutions combined with a CoreMedia CMS connector to manage its multilingual digital touchpoints and content in 15 languages.

As a result of the GlobalLink's integration capabilities and TransPerfect's experienced travel solutions team, the initial content deployment went live ahead of schedule and three times faster than a standard launch timeline for a full-scale multilingual content solution.

One of the oldest continuously operating airlines in the world and part of the the oneworld alliance, Finnair is offering convenient and efficient connections through its Helsinki and Arlanda hubs.

Finnair chose TransPerfect's GlobalLink solution due to its seamless integration with Finnair's existing CMS, which allows for consolidating processes and greater consistency. With an eye on cost control, Finnair strategically introduced machine translation with human post-editing (MTPE) into its workflows in order to maximize its reach under the budgetary and resource constraints in play.

GlobalLink is a modular suite of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process.

Anna Suntio, Digital Content Lead at Finnair, said, "Our direct digital channels are vital in engaging with customers and meeting their needs, so we want to create and update content to our key markets in an effective and agile way. It's incredibly important to us—and the whole travel industry—to have partners like TransPerfect who can provide services and solutions that are not only scalable but flexible enough to enable our business to be nimble and achieve our goals."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "As Finnair adopts new online customer engagement strategies, we're pleased that our GlobalLink suite of technologies is helping them achieve their global business goals."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

