Batteries Plus Taps Seasoned Marketing Executive for Key Leadership Role

HARTLAND, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, announced today the hiring of franchise industry veteran Derek Detenber as Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer in an effort to support the brand's explosive growth. With decades of consumer marketing experience at world-class brands such as Wendy's and Massage Envy, Detenber will lead the brand's omni-channel marketing team, design, category and merchandising teams.

No stranger to the franchise industry, Detenber comes to Batteries Plus from senior marketing roles with world-class franchise brands such as Wendy's and Massage Envy. Most recently, Detenber served as Chief Marketing Officer for Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV), one of the largest adult beverages holding companies in the U.S. In this role, he led brand strategy, new product development and marketing. In his new role at Batteries Plus, Detenber will be responsible for bringing together marketing, category, and merchandising omni-channel strategies to elevate the brand's public profile, raise awareness, improve the customer experience, and drive profitable sales growth for franchise owners and stores.

"The Batteries Plus business model is as solid as it gets and I truly believe this company has only scratched the surface when it comes to its potential," said Detenber. "There is a huge opportunity to tell this brand's story and expand and grow various aspects of the business – all of which inspires me as a marketer. Not to mention, the leadership team at Batteries Plus is unmatched and has done something truly remarkable - shown positive results even during tough times in a very volatile retail environment."

With the goal of developing category leading product and marketing strategies, Detenber's efforts will support the company's long-term growth plans to sign an additional 60 stores this year while opening another 55 across the country by year's end. In addition, Detenber will be focused on bringing meaning and connection to the Batteries Plus brand and telling its story while building and developing his marketing team to be the best in the industry.

"We would not be the leading retail brand we are today without the dedication and vision of individuals like Derek – those that not only bring with them decades of experience at world-class organizations but those that are passionate about our growth and telling our brand's story," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Derek is highly regarded as one of the top marketing executives in the industry and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to drive our future marketing and merchandising success."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc.

"In the short time I have been with Batteries Plus, I have been extremely impressed with the talent, thinking and discipline of the people I get the pleasure to work alongside each and every day," added Detenber. "Getting back into the franchise industry is very exciting for me and I look forward to helping this brand realize its potential while working with passionate, engaged franchisees throughout the Batteries Plus system."

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130 and for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank. To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

