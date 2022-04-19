Coco Village Enters Children's Clothing Market with Launch of Gender-Neutral Summer Collection

New summer collection offers cool families with happy children the complete vacation experience

MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Village, an e-commerce brand dedicated to designing aesthetically-pleasing children's products for cool families, today announced its foray into the children's clothing market with the launch of its gender-neutral Summer Collection.

Inspired by Coco, a gender-neutral character from the children's book Coco & The Sea, the Summer Collection from Coco Village boasts mix and match beach-ready clothes, bathing suits, swim gear, and accessories. Made from recycled materials and with eco-friendly parenting in mind, the clothing line offers everything families need for a complete and enjoyable family vacation, from t-shirts, shorts, and one-piece suits to bucket hats, anti-UV swim training vests, beach bags, and more.

"After having built our reputation selling high-quality toys - such as our renowned balance bikes, pretend play modules and accessories - and furniture, it was only natural for us to start designing baby and children's clothes as well," said Yoann Desrosiers, co-founder of Coco Village. "Part of Coco Village's mission is to rethink the future of tiny humans by offering families practical, safe, and aesthetically pleasing products that both satisfy the everyday needs of families and make a beneficial impact on the environment; This launch builds on this mission, while also reinforcing our goal of being a true one-stop-shop for families with newborns and little ones up to age 8."

Coco Village's gender-neutral Summer Collection is just the start of the brand's expanding clothing line, which includes new summer and evergreen pajamas to complement limited-edition Christmas and Easter themed pajamas as well as the Rain Time Collection. The ever-growing brand also has plans to launch future clothing lines including a Fall-Winter Collection and other basics. All clothing, inclusive of the Summer Collection, will be available for children ages 0-8 years old on the Coco Village website.

The Summer Collection is now available to purchase via https://www.cocovillage.com/. From April 15-28, 2022, Coco Village is offering customers 2 for 1 on the complete Summer Collection (clothing, swimwear, and accessories).

To learn more, please visit: https://www.cocovillage.com/.

About Coco Village

Coco Village is a North American children's home furnishing, décor, and toys e-commerce company, selling across United States and Canada. Coco Village is a privately held and family-owned company. Inspired by Scandinavian and European children's furniture and toy brands, Coco Village aspires to make the major design trends accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. All of their products are designed in-house and handcrafted by category experts around the world. www.cocovillage.com.

