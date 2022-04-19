EPM Names New Chief of Staff and Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) continues to evolve with the announcement of Eric Skates as Chief People Officer and Shalanda Dixon as Chief of Staff.

"If there are any two people that would lead our organization to get one percent better every day, it would be Eric Skates and Shalanda Dixon, said EPM's CEO & President, Eddy Perez, CMB. They have both made a huge impact on the culture of EPM and their expertise has been instrumental in advancing the company's mission. I am confident in their leadership and excited to have them serve EPM in these roles."

Skates has been associated with EPM for over seven years and has previously held this position. Skates' return marks a shift in EPM's culture as his responsibilities will place culture, people, and wellness together under one department. Further demonstrating EPM's commitment to empowering people more.

"I am both humbled and grateful for this opportunity to be part of an organization as impactful as EPM. My goal is to create a happier environment leading to a cultural renaissance for the employees and associates," says Skates.

Dixon comes into this role with over seven years of experience at EPM. Prior to this role, she served in various production, compliance, administrative roles allowing Dixon to uniquely understand the inner workings of the ever-growing executive team and their strategic initiatives

Dixon says, "I am thrilled to continue empowering people more in this new role. I am fully committed and excited to show the way by unifying with the executive team to grow EPM to new heights."

