HomeTown Ticketing Receives $75 Million Growth Investment from Nexa Equity to Further Modernize Event Ticketing

Investment in leading ticketing and event software platform for K-12 schools and colleges will fuel strategic growth, product expansion, and top talent acquisition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Ticketing, Inc., the leading provider of digital ticketing and event software to schools, districts, conferences, and associations, announced a $75 million growth investment from Nexa Equity, a private equity firm focused on scaling lower middle market software and fintech businesses. The capital will enable HomeTown Ticketing to launch new product innovations and meet heightened demand from customers looking to modernize their events management.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, HomeTown Ticketing was created to meet the unique and unmet needs of K-12 schools and colleges managing events. Previously, school administrators and local event coordinators relied on inefficient manual processes, paper tickets, and cash transactions. HomeTown Ticketing realized there was an opportunity to build a proprietary ticketing platform tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. HomeTown Ticketing's technology platform quickly became the leader in the space. Today, HomeTown Ticketing hosts over 200,000 events annually on behalf of more than 12,000 K-12 schools and colleges, 55 athletic conferences, and 17 state associations across the United States.

Vlad Besprozvany, Founder and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity, said, "HomeTown's platform completely changed the way events are managed by solving a critical pain point for school administrators and event coordinators." Todd Cramer, a Principal at Nexa Equity, added, "We are beyond excited to partner with HomeTown and help them continue to enable their customers to manage events and engage their communities more effectively."

HomeTown Ticketing's platform allows customers to easily manage their events, sell reserved seating online and oversee gate admissions. Event staff can set up custom box offices, securely manage and report payments, and communicate with attendees via text, email, and social media. Eventgoers also benefit from the platform as they can easily buy tickets directly from the school's websites via HomeTown's fully embedded online ticket box office or through the HomeTown Ticketing mobile app.

Dr. Kim Kiehl, COO of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, shared the impact of HomeTown Ticketing's product on the Association: "HomeTown continues to transform the way our organization operates. Since adopting HomeTown, the OHSAA has seen great savings in event management costs, reduced hundreds of hours of manual operations time, and been provided with valuable data to better manage our business across our 26 Sports and 6,354 Events annually."

"The days of schools, organizations, and communities using collection boxes, cash, and spreadsheets is coming to an end," said HomeTown's CEO Ryan Hart. "We decided to partner with Nexa Equity because of their experience, enthusiasm, and proven track record of scaling vertical-specific software companies. Nexa Equity's investment will be instrumental in HomeTown Ticketing being able to reach more customers and serve them even better. We look forward to supporting more schools and communities as they transition away from dated processes to our digital ticketing and event platform."

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Nexa Equity. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton served as legal counsel to HomeTown Ticketing.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS and fintech companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $250 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses and drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com.

About HomeTown Ticketing

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix

