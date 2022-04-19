IMG To Relaunch MADE In Collaboration With PayPal

Together with PayPal, IMG is bringing back MADE and showcasing emerging designers, K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water, with an immersive, two-day cultural experience and marketplace in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MADE, which first debuted in 2009 as a fashion platform for emerging designers and cultural creators, such as Telfar Clemens, Eckhaus Latta, Jonathan Simkhai and Hood By Air, is relaunching with support from PayPal . Continuing the MADE legacy as an intersection between fashion and culture, MADE x PayPal will identify and empower the next generation of diverse designers through a two-day experience taking place June 24-25, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School , alumni of the MADE program, will serve as curators and mentors.

MADE x PayPal will showcase diverse designers and builds on the company's commitment to racial equity and support of small businesses. (PRNewswire)

MADE was conceived in response to the 2008 economic crisis as a platform to give emerging designers resources, support and venue space to showcase their collections. Some of the most innovative fashion talent and creators known today began their careers during a MADE fashion week, event or cultural program.

Fourteen years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for emerging fashion brands, devastating many local fashion and retail businesses. MADE x PayPal, produced by IMG FOCUS., will be reimagined to provide much needed support to diverse and emerging designers, style entrepreneurs, creators and local retailers with fashion shows, retail drops, cultural conversations and performances to help cultivate and champion the next wave of industry icons. Designers Kingsley Gbadegesin (K.NGSLEY), Thermal and K$ace (Whensmokeclears) and Shanel Campbell (Bed On Water) will serve as the new class of MADE x PayPal designers.

"MADE fundamentally altered fashion events as we know them and has served as the launchpad for so many of today's innovators and culturally relevant fashion brands. It is our hope that the relaunch of MADE will continue to incubate the next generation of designers. We are so grateful to partner with PayPal, a company that shares our commitment to supporting emerging talent," said Leslie Russo, President, IMG Fashion Events & Properties.

Coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of Public School's MADE debut, Chow and Osborne worked closely with MADE and PayPal to select the three designers and will provide mentorship and guidance to these emerging brands. Additionally, the MADE Marketplace will offer a curated, immersive retail experience, featuring diverse fashion and streetwear designers and local, small business retailers showcasing limited-edition items that can only be purchased during the event. The MADE Marketplace will provide consumers a chance to discover new fashion and beauty brands based in New York.

"PayPal is proud to work with IMG to relaunch MADE – a powerful platform for fostering diverse and emerging talent in the fashion industry," said Amanda Miller, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PayPal. "At this critical moment of recovery from the inequitable impacts of the pandemic, MADE x PayPal will contribute to empowering the next generation of diverse designers and building a more inclusive digital economy. Our support for MADE is an extension of PayPal's commitment to advance racial equity and support underserved businesses and communities."

The collaboration with MADE builds on PayPal's long-term commitment to fight economic inequality and close the racial wealth gap. Through MADE, PayPal will help to elevate and support diverse designers and businesses while providing them with the tools they need to grow their brands.

"We are honored to be mentors at MADE x PayPal to help amplify the voices of the next generation of fashion designers. MADE gave us a platform to share our creativity and tell the Public School story at the very beginning of our brand journey and we are forever grateful for that. Each one, teach one is an important lesson we've always tried to live by so this is closing the circle for us," said Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, Founders, Public School.

Through WNL Radio by Public School NYC, Chow and Osborne will make the MADE x PayPal experience easily accessible to remote consumers through live DJ sets, cultural discussions and interviews recorded from the MADE x PayPal stage with a variety of guest hosts. Consumers will have exclusive access to purchase limited-edition Public School x MADE merchandise, with all proceeds donated to Young New Yorkers, a nonprofit organization that provides art-based diversion programs to court-involved youth.

More information can be found at Ma.de.

