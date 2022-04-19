MARRAKECH WANDER BUBBLE BY THE BUBBLE COLLECTION - FOR MOMS WHO WANT TO BREAK OUT OF THEIR BUBBLE!

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day take Mom on a fragrance journey with Marrakech Wander Bubble by The Bubble Collection. One spray of this spicy, floral fragrance will transport her to the magical city located in the shadow of the serene Atlas Mountains, where she will take a stroll through the souk, filled with dazzling aromas of sunny bergamot, scintillating pink pepper and candied ginger, sumptuous magnolia and supple cedar and blonde woods. In the shade of a flying carpet, she finds herself entranced by the complex rhythmic patterns of hand-dyed wool, the elegant arabesques on silver platters, and gilded tea glasses in rainbow hues. Tendrils of steam from her tea mingles with swirls of sweet tobacco.

Marrakech Wander Bubble by The Bubble Collection$120, 50ml EDT (PRNewswire)

"This exotic scent is quickly becoming one of our bestsellers," said Gregory Cole, CEO and Co-Founder, The Bubble Collection. "It has even caught the eye of one of the world's top new luxury hotels opening this year and we will have exciting news on that soon."

Don't just take our word, but read how this dazzling fragrance makes our customers, whom we call Bubblers, react:

"It feels rich, mysterious, spicy, adventurous and foreign...like someone I would like to date...or become," declared R. Hancock.

"When I wear Marrakech Wander Bubble, it gives me the boldness to step into a version of myself that I wanted to be…or the confidence realizing I always was that person," remarked J. Melillo.

About The Bubble Collection

Marrakech Wander Bubble was imagined by The Bubble Collection's Gregory Cole and Michael Perris and designed by perfumer Gino Percontino. The EDT retails for $120 and is available on The Bubble Collection website as well in select boutiques in the US and Canada.

Marrakech Wander Bubble, like all of fragrances in The Bubble Collection, is unisex, small-batch, handcrafted and Made in USA. Feel secure knowing that our scents are vegan, contain no parabens nor phthalates, and are certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny organization.

