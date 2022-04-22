BLACK ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT TOWN HALL ON WELLNESS, HEALTH DISPARITIES, AND HOW BLACK PEOPLE CAN LIVE BETTER, LONGER LIVES

The latest installment of the Black Enterprise Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: "Wellness & Healthcare Disparities – How Black People Can Live Better and Longer" on Thursday, April 28, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST. Gilead Sciences serves as the Wellness & Health Disparities Town Hall sponsor.

Panelists for the Wellness & Health Disparities Town Hall session include Fit Beyond 40 Founder and NASM Certified Personal Trainer Kirk Charles; Gilead Sciences Director of Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs, Shanell L. McGoy, Ph.D., M.P.H.; Women's Health Dietician and The Flourish Heights Podcast Host Valerie Agyeman, R.D.; and Public Health Expert and J. Dow Fitness Founder; CEO Jacqueline Dow, Dr.Ph., M.S.P.H. The town hall will be moderated by author and TV personality Ian Smith, Ph.D., and remarks will also be delivered by BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.

Healthcare in America is often discussed as if everyone gets the same high-quality care. However, because of racial disparities in the American healthcare system, that is too often not the case. The uneven distribution of resources between racial communities results in grossly underequipped and understaffed hospitals—especially in the African American community. Food deserts disproportionately affect Black communities, making fresh, healthy foods less accessible. These inequities in health and wellness result in the loss of millions of African American lives; a reality tragically played out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against this daunting backdrop, our virtual town hall discussion focuses on specific, solution-focused questions: What can we as Black people do—in our homes, families, and communities—to overcome the barriers to greater levels of health and wellness? What actions can we take today to live better, longer lives?

"Disparities in health and wellness are directly correlated to the nation's racial wealth gap, the root cause of America's systemic inequality," says Graves. "Too many Black people deal with chronic illness or die prematurely during what should be our peak earning years, creating a persistent drag on Black wealth creation. We can do more than just say, 'Health is wealth;' we must proactively change our habits and mindsets to produce both and press corporations and government to support better health outcomes for Black people."

Wellness & Health Disparities Town Hall panelists will also explore the impact of the following related issues:

COVID-19 in the Black community

Unequal distribution of funding for hospitals and other medical resources

Eliminating food deserts

Increasing access to reliable health information

Rebuilding trust between healthcare providers and Black patients

Actions that Black people, families, and communities can take to improve the quality and longevity of Black lives

"Wellness & Healthcare Disparities – How Black People Can Live Better and Longer" is the latest of an ongoing series of virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, subject-matter experts, and thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting communities of color, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and ensure corporate America's accountability to their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

For complimentary entry to the "Wellness & Healthcare Disparities – How Black People Can Live Better and Longer" Town Hall, go to blackenterprise.com/townhall/.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 12 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, black enterprise has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. black enterprise produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

