DataCore Software and Atempo Combine Forces in New Active Archive Solution

The joint solution enables customers to cost-effectively store and protect large volumes of data for long-term retention and rapid recall while off-loading primary storage assets

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCore Software, the authority on software-defined storage, and Atempo, Data Protection and Data Management independent software vendor, are announcing today the integration of Atempo Miria Data Management platform with DataCore Swarm object storage software.

Data Archiving (PRNewswire)

"Miria's new WORM capabilities for long-term archive now takes full advantage of the S3-compatible API and immutability options in DataCore Swarm, enabling granular time navigation through simple retrieval of multiple files at a given point in time." stated Louis Laszlo, Director of Product Management at Atempo. "It offers highly flexible configurations, high availability, and unmatched performance while reducing enterprise storage costs."

Organizations are primarily using Atempo Miria and DataCore Swarm for active archive, preserving large volumes of multimedia files, like videos, so they can be quickly retrieved in full, or partially restored on-demand as short clips directly from Media Asset Managers (MAM) or from Miria's Web interface.

Additionally, the joint solution can be used to cost-effectively archive large dataset volumes while uncluttering expensive high-performance shared storage required for post-production work.

Miria's new capabilities make it very easy to store important files for long-term retention leveraging Swarm's WORM/immutability options to prevent ransomware, tampering or unintentional deletion.

"Customers favor the combination of Miria and Swarm for their active archive workflows for several reasons, including the open approach for managing and storing metadata with each object, the scalability of the joined solution as well as the high performances delivered," said Ben Watson, Technical Director, Product Management for DataCore. "They benefit from a flexible and massively scalable archive where content is immediately accessible to users and workflows. Both solution elements have an extensive track record for addressing customers' challenges in rapidly scaling media library or sharing content between remote sites."

The combined solution consists of Miria, the agile data management platform that leverages the highly flexible Swarm software-defined object storage, to simplify storage management and reduce costs, both of which are very important to organizations facing tight IT budgets and resources.

DataCore and Atempo teams are present at the 2022 edition of the NAB Show on booth #N431 for Atempo and booth #N7035 for DataCore.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company's comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request more information, visit datacore.com/company/contact-us/.

DataCore and the DataCore logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

DataCore Media and PR Inquiries:

A3 Communications on behalf of DataCore

Kim Pegnato or Mary Kae Marinac

datacore@a3communicationspr.com

About Atempo

Atempo is a leading independent European-based software vendor with an established global presence providing solutions to protect, store, move and recover all mission-critical data sets for thousands of companies worldwide. With over 30 years' experience in data protection and data management, Atempo offers a portfolio enabling medium to large scale organization to tackle their core IT data protection challenges in addition on solving the new modern File Data Management fueling exabytes data pipelines in the digital economy. For more information visit atempo.com.

For Atempo Media inquiries contact

Jodi Beuder, Marketing Director, US

jodi.beuder@atempo.com

Follow Atempo on social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/atempo/

https://www.facebook.com/Atempo-Data-Protection-467109966988082/

https://twitter.com/Atempo

Atempo + DataCore (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atempo