BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Notes To Financial Statements:

(1) Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share

assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.





(2) Common stock outstanding at April 3, 2022 includes 3,262,626 of Class A shares and 1,327,496 of Class B shares.

(3) Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These



agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest



rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(4) Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash



asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected



benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).



The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement



liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of



"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).

(5) For the first quarter of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.19 million to its defined benefit



pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement



liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first quarter of 2022 due



to the funded status of the plan.

(6) Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been



expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.









Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements



contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies



and procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be



read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021. Statements other than historical



facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and



uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update



or revise these forward-looking statements.









Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with



assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,



employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to



change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports



in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the



2021 Annual Report.









Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and



non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier



depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not



100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced



the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate



union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables



such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.









Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided

for its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.









Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing

medical and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement receive a

fixed dollar amount based on years of employee service to assist them in covering medical costs. These obligations are

accounted for within the financial statements.









Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers'

compensation, and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies and

corresponding deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the Company and the

insurance carriers, handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and its insurance carriers. The

Company reviews claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded reserves as required.









Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related

generally to boiler products manufactured and sold by a predecessor to one of the Company's subsidiaries more than 10 years

ago. This matter has now been discontinued as a class action and the litigation has been resolved.









General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been

named, and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage

and/or personal injury allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these

claims allege personal injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers

manufactured many years ago, or through the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly

and/or through insurance providers, are vigorously defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants

and many defendants, which may not be resolved for several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of

companies defending claims. While the large majority of claims have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial,

from time to time some claims may be expected to proceed to a potentially substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the

Company. Any such verdict would be subject to a potential reduction or reversal of verdict on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a

reduction of liability following allocation of liability among various defendants. For example, on July 23, 2013 and December 12,

2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous defendant companies, including a subsidiary of the Company,

responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts

amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or

overturn the verdicts, and granting of new trials. On February 9, 2015, the trial court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts,

reducing the subsidiary's liability from $42 million to less than $7 million. Additionally, on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the

subsidiary's liability in the 2014 verdict to less than $2 million. On October 30, 2015, the subsidiary settled these verdicts for

significantly less than the trial courts' reduced verdicts, with all such settled amounts being covered by applicable insurance. The

Company believes, based upon its understanding of its available insurance policies and discussions with legal counsel, that all

pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should ultimately be resolved (whether through settlements or verdicts)

within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to the Company's financial position or results of

operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and no assurance can be given as to the

ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company cannot predict

the extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great preponderance

of future asbestos claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be financially able

to satisfy all pending and future claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes regarding

policy provisions will be resolved in favor of the Company.









Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first quarter charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were

$115,000. Expenses for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the quarter were

approximately $5,000. Prior year's settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are

disclosed in the 2021 Annual Report.









Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect

to obtaining, amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of

its manufacturing facilities. Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and

expects that all permit applications currently pending will be routinely handled and approved.









Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local

environmental laws. Among other things, these laws require the Company's subsidiaries to obtain and comply with the terms of

a number of Federal, State and local environmental regulations and permits, including permits governing air emissions,

wastewater discharges, and waste disposal. The Company's subsidiaries periodically need to apply for new permits or to renew

or amend existing permits in connection with ongoing or modified operations. In addition, the Company generally tracks and tries

to anticipate any changes in environmental laws that might relate to its ongoing operations. The Company believes its

subsidiaries are in material compliance with all environmental laws and permits.



As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for

response actions at disposal areas containing waste materials from their operations. In the past five years, the Company has

not received any notice that it or its subsidiaries might be responsible for remedial clean-up actions under government

supervision. However, one issue covered by insurance policies remains open as of this date and is fully disclosed in the 2021

Annual Report. While it is not possible to be certain whether or how any new or old matters will proceed, the Company does not

presently have reason to anticipate incurring material costs in connection with any matters.