Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Releases its Luxury Collection Digital Magazine, The Collective

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties releases its Spring 2022 Issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake, Luxury Collection's exclusive digital magazines. Led by Senior Vice President Lori Lane, the Luxury Collection team continues to seek new and innovative ways to raise the bar for luxury real estate marketing.

The Collective magazines showcase BHHS Georgia Properties extensive local & global presence of luxury real estate.

"I am proud to present the Spring 2022 Issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President Luxury Collection. "Our goal has always been to evoke an aspirational response and create an emotional connection with the consumers of luxury real estate.

Luxury Collection Specialists represent some of the most sought-after homes across the state of Georgia. The Collective Atlanta highlights the extensive portfolio of these agents by showcasing the wide range of luxury listings throughout the Greater Atlanta area, while also establishing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties as a leader in the luxury real estate market worldwide.

The Spring 2022 Issue aims to inspire and spark creativity by providing readers with a completely digital interactive experience. In addition to the vast assortment of luxury properties, the magazine also features exclusive articles to keep readers engaged while highlighting the very best of Atlanta. The Spring 2022 Issue of The Collective Atlanta once again includes properties courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national and international affiliates to provide a sense of wonder and showcase the company's extensive worldwide presence. Keeping in line with the brand's avant-garde strategy, the magazine displays each of Luxury Collection's marketing campaigns to showcase the division's lifestyle-focused marketing approach.

"Lori and her team consistently look for ways to raise the bar in terms of luxury real estate marketing," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "The Collective Atlanta is a clear example of creativity and innovation that provides our agents with another tool to market their client's homes. This magazine is a huge asset for our company, and further sets us apart as we continue to redefine real estate."

Click here to read the 2022 Issue of The Collective Atlanta.

Click here to read the 2022 Issue of The Collective Mountain and Lake.

