CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Camden National Reports a 2% Increase in Net Income and Diluted EPS for the First Quarter of 2022 over the Fourth Quarter of 2021

CAMDEN, Maine, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $16.8 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.13 for the first quarter of 2022, each an increase of 2% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income decreased $2.9 million, or 15%, and EPS decreased $0.18, or 14%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company's return on average equity was 12.96% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 16.01%, compared to 12.0% and 14.71%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to 2022 in light of emerging economic and geopolitical challenges," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 increased 2% over last quarter, while diluted EPS decreased 14% compared to the first quarter of 2021. This decrease year-over-year was expected given the significant change in the macro-economic environment between periods. In the first quarter of 2021, we were originating SBA PPP loans and residential mortgage sales were at or near record levels, which drove higher revenues in comparison to the first quarter of this year."

"We enter the second quarter with strong asset quality indicators and regulatory capital levels, which are essential as interest rates have begun to increase and are forecasted to rise sharply this year, along with a flattening yield curve that is at risk of inversion. We are closely monitoring these events," Dufour explained.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased by $304,000 , or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2021, while earnings before income taxes, provision and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") income (non-GAAP) decreased $298,000 , or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans grew $102.7 million , or 3%, during the first quarter of 2022, or $132.4 million , or 4%, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) driven by residential mortgage growth.

Asset quality remains strong, highlighted by a non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.12% and loans 30-89 days past due to total loans ratio of 0.04% at March 31, 2022 , compared to 0.13% and 0.04% as of December 31, 2021 , respectively.

Allowance for credit losses on loans coverage ratio decreased 7 basis points during the first quarter of 2022 to 0.90% of total loans at March 31, 2022 driven by the release of reserves provided for certain loans previously granted short-term modifications for COVID-19 pandemic hardships.

Repurchased 13,086 shares of the Company's common stock at a weighted average price $46.51 during the first quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $5.4 billion, a decrease of $80.0 million, or 1%, since December 31, 2021. The decrease in assets was driven by a decrease in investment balances of $86.1 million, or 6%, and cash balances of $81.2 million, or 37%, which was driven by loan growth of $102.7 million, or 3%, during the quarter.

Investment balances totaled $1.4 billion, or 27% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 billion, or 28% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in investment balances during the first quarter of 2022 was driven by the change in market value of the investment portfolio designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") due to the sharp increase in interest rates during the quarter as the Federal Open Market Committee signaled more increases in the Federal Funds Interest Rate in 2022 and 2023 to combat inflation. The increase in interest rates drove lower bond prices and resulted in an unrealized loss on the Company's AFS investment portfolio of $94.2 million, or 6% of its book value, as of March 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.5 million, which was less than 1% of its book value, as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the AFS investment portfolio consisted primarily of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, and the weighted-average life and duration of the AFS investments portfolio was 6.4 years and 5.4 years, respectively, compared to 5.9 years and 4.7 years as of December 31, 2021.

Loan balances grew 3% to $3.5 billion, or 65% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.4 billion, or 62% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021. Residential mortgage loan balances grew $85.8 million, or 7%, and commercial loan balances grew $40.0 million, or 11%, during the first quarter of 2022, while SBA PPP loans decreased $29.6 million over this period to $6.3 million as of March 31, 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company held in its residential mortgage portfolio 77% of its funded production, compared to 67% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the percentage of residential mortgages held within the loan portfolio is the result of local market interest rates not keeping pace with secondary market expectations as financial institutions work to put excess liquidity to work in an environment with lower housing inventory levels and slower refinance activity. Based on these factors, the Company anticipates the majority of its residential mortgage production will be held within its loan portfolio for the remainder of the year.

Total deposits decreased $32.2 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2022 and remained at $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, driven by a decrease in brokered deposits as short-term borrowings and core deposits (non-GAAP) growth of 1% supplemented the Company's funding needs.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77% at March 31, 2022, compared to 74% at December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. Despite the Company's regulatory capital ratios remaining strong, a decrease in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio due to the increase in interest rates during the first quarter of 2022 caused decreases across the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP), book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) over this period. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company's common equity ratio decreased 94 basis points to 8.90% at March 31, 2022 and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 97 basis points to 7.25%, while its book value per share decreased 11% to $32.72 at March 31, 2022 and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased 13% to $26.16 at March 31, 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the 2021 program and will continue until the earlier of: (1) reaching the authorized share repurchase amount, (2) a vote by the Board of Directors to terminate the program, or (3) January 3, 2023. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 13,086 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $46.51. Subsequent to March 31, 2022, another 46,794 shares of the Company's common stock were purchased at a weighted average price of $46.89 through April 11, 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.12% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.04% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.13% and 0.20%, respectively, of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively, of total loans.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

The Company accounts for its ACL on loans in accordance with the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL." At March 31, 2022, the ACL on loans was $31.8 million, or 0.90% of total loans, compared to $33.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. In estimating the ACL on loans at March 31, 2022, the Company considered portfolio make-up and loan balances, current and forecasted macroeconomic and credit trends, as well as Company-specific factors. The decrease in the ACL on loans of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the release of $1.9 million of additional reserves provided for certain commercial real estate loans in response to COVID-19 modifications due to the heightened credit risk. The Company had established certain metrics that needed to be met prior to the release of these additional reserves, during the first quarter of 2022, the first tranche of these loans met all required metrics and the associated additional reserves were released. As of March 31, 2022, there were $3.2 million of additional reserves provided for certain commercial loans within the Company's ACL on loans that are subject to release upon certain metrics being met, and it is anticipated the Company will release the majority of these reserves over the coming quarters.

Overall, the global and national markets continue to be volatile and carry a high degree of uncertainty. These factors subject our ACL estimate under CECL to a higher risk of fluctuation between periods.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021)

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million, an increase of $304,000, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.13, an increase of $0.02, or 2%, over this same period.

Earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP income for the first quarter of 2022 was $18.9 million, a decrease of $298,000, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.4 million, a decrease of $432,000, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest income for the first quarter of 2022 of $38.9 million was $593,000 , or 2%, lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by: (1) a decrease in SBA PPP income of $1.7 million as SBA PPP loan forgiveness accelerated during the first quarter of 2022 and, as a result, SBA PPP loans decreased $29.6 million during the quarter, partially offset by (2) by an increase in average loan balances of $104.9 million , or 3%. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 3.07%, an increase of 5 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2021. However, adjusting for SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity, the yield on average-interest earning assets for the first quarter was 3.04%, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven primarily by higher investment yields of 6 basis points between periods.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 of $2.5 million was $161,000 , or 6%, lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by a decrease in average brokered deposit balances between periods of $95.1 million . Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 were 0.21%.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.87%, an increase of 5 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.84%, an increase of 5 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Increase / (Decrease) (Credit) provision for credit losses - loans

$ (1,236)

$ 1,220

$ (2,456) Provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures

161

10

151 (Credit) provision for credit losses

$ (1,075)

$ 1,230

$ (2,305)

For the first quarter of 2022, a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million was recorded as $1.9 million of additional reserves that were established on certain loans in response to COVID-19 modifications due to their heightened credit risk were released, which more than offset the provision expense that would have otherwise be required on $102.7 million of loan growth during the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, provision expense for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million was recorded driven by loan growth of $116.2 million during the quarter.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.8 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, which was primarily driven by lower mortgage banking income of $1.1 million and debit card income of $1.1 million.

The decrease in mortgage banking income was driven by residential mortgage sales to the secondary market of $46.6 million , or 23% of production, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to residential mortgage sales to the secondary market of $82.1 million , or 33% of production, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The decrease in debit card income was primarily driven by receipt of our annual incentive bonus of $741,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease in seasonal spend between periods.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $26.2 million, a decrease of $759,000, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary driver for the decrease between periods was due to lower other expenses of $852,000, which was the result of: (1) a decrease in the valuation adjustment on the Company's back-to-back loan swap program that resulted in a lower expense of $283,000, (2) lower customer-related fraud costs of $204,000, (3) lower employee-related costs of $185,000 and (4) lower marketing-related costs of $134,000.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021)

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $2.9 million, or 15%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $0.18, or 14%, to $1.13 as compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 12%, between periods driven by: (1) higher average investment balances of $459.7 million, or 43%, and loan balances $213.6 million, or 7%, (2) lower interest expense of $531,000, or 18%, due to an 8 basis point decrease in costs of funds due to shift in funding mix from borrowings to deposits and lower interest rates, partially offset by (3) lower SBA PPP loan income of $844,000 and (4) a decrease in average loan yields of 8 basis points.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.87%, a decrease of 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.84%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to a 15 basis point decrease in adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease in cost of funds.

Credit for credit losses. An increase in provision for credit losses of $881,000, as the negative provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.4 million, or 35%, was primarily driven by a decrease in mortgage banking income of $6.1 million as the Company sold $46.6 million, or 23% of residential mortgage production, during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $196.6 million, or 66% of residential mortgage production, during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increases in other fee income products.

Non-Interest Expense. The increase in non-interest expense of $1.3 million, or 5%, was primarily driven by higher salary costs of 11% due to normal merit cycles and an off-cycle merit increase in October 2021.

The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 56.74% and non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 56.47%, compared to 52.33% and 50.96% for the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.4 billion in assets and approximately 620 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)











At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Financial Condition Data











Investments

$ 1,437,410

$ 1,523,485

$ 1,131,178 Loans and loans held for sale

3,540,923

3,437,289

3,259,275 Allowance for credit losses on loans

31,770

33,256

35,775 Total assets

5,420,415

5,500,356

5,089,279 Deposits

4,576,664

4,608,889

4,211,630 Borrowings

281,999

255,939

245,739 Shareholders' equity

482,446

541,294

532,120 Operating Data











Net interest income

$ 36,365

$ 36,797

$ 32,364 (Credit) provision for credit losses

(1,075)

1,230

(1,956) Non-interest income

9,825

12,101

15,215 Non-interest expense

26,209

26,968

24,899 Income before income tax expense

21,056

20,700

24,636 Income tax expense

4,261

4,209

4,896 Net income

$ 16,795

$ 16,491

$ 19,740 Key Ratios











Return on average assets

1.26 %

1.18 %

1.62 % Return on average equity

12.96 %

12.00 %

15.00 % GAAP efficiency ratio

56.74 %

55.15 %

52.33 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.87 %

2.82 %

2.88 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.20 % Common equity ratio

8.90 %

9.84 %

10.46 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.30 %

8.92 %

9.61 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.38 %

12.47 %

13.11 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 1.14

$ 1.11

$ 1.32 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.13

$ 1.11

$ 1.31 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.36 Book value per share

$ 32.72

$ 36.72

$ 35.64 Non-GAAP Measures(1)











Return on average tangible equity

16.01 %

14.71 %

18.47 % Efficiency ratio

56.47 %

54.90 %

50.96 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

2.79 %

2.91 % Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses

$ 19,981

$ 21,930

$ 22,680 Earnings before income taxes, provision for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 18,948

$ 19,246

$ 20,803 Tangible common equity ratio

7.25 %

8.22 %

8.71 % Tangible book value per share

$ 26.16

$ 30.15

$ 29.12 (1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)















(In thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 139,383

$ 220,625

$ 368,247 Investments:











Trading securities

4,124

4,428

4,123 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,516,057, $1,508,981 and

$1,100,515, respectively)

1,421,809

1,507,486

1,115,548 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,300, $1,380 and $1,397,

respectively)

1,290

1,291

1,295 Other investments

10,187

10,280

10,212 Total investments

1,437,410

1,523,485

1,131,178 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $6,818, $5,786 and $22,243, respectively)

6,705

5,815

22,229 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,503,890

1,495,460

1,390,327 Commercial

403,352

363,695

366,159 SBAPPP

6,311

35,953

169,407 Residential real estate

1,392,199

1,306,447

1,051,765 Consumer and home equity

228,466

229,919

259,388 Total loans

3,534,218

3,431,474

3,237,046 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(31,770)

(33,256)

(35,775) Net loans

3,502,448

3,398,218

3,201,271 Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

96,729

96,885

97,377 Other assets

237,740

255,328

268,977 Total assets

$ 5,420,415

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,089,279 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,200,807

$ 1,279,565

$ 860,024 Interest checking

1,440,390

1,351,736

1,349,528 Savings and money market

1,474,300

1,459,472

1,367,274 Certificates of deposit

299,865

309,648

346,046 Brokered deposits

161,302

208,468

288,758 Total deposits

4,576,664

4,608,889

4,211,630 Short-term borrowings

237,668

211,608

186,408 Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

59,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities

79,306

94,234

99,790 Total liabilities

4,937,969

4,959,062

4,557,159 Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' equity











Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

14,746,410, 14,739,956 and 14,928,434 shares on March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021

and March 31, 2021, respectively

123,012

123,111

131,695 Retained earnings

435,347

424,412

391,860 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:











Net unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax

(73,984)

(1,173)

11,801 Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

1,166

(1,779)

538 Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(3,095)

(3,277)

(3,774) Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(75,913)

(6,229)

8,565 Total shareholders' equity

482,446

541,294

532,120 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,420,415

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,089,279

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)











For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,035

$ 32,827

$ 30,560 Taxable interest on investments

5,789

5,507

3,829 Nontaxable interest on investments

764

754

728 Dividend income

106

106

105 Other interest income

164

257

166 Total interest income

38,858

39,451

35,388 Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

1,833

1,963

2,063 Interest on borrowings

131

151

156 Interest on subordinated debentures

529

540

805 Total interest expense

2,493

2,654

3,024 Net interest income

36,365

36,797

32,364 (Credit) provision for credit losses

(1,075)

1,230

(1,956) Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

37,440

35,567

34,320 Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

2,924

3,979

2,736 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,833

1,826

1,539 Income from fiduciary services

1,631

1,656

1,526 Mortgage banking income, net

1,034

2,084

7,109 Brokerage and insurance commissions

994

1,028

953 Bank-owned life insurance

576

590

594 Other income

833

938

758 Total non-interest income

9,825

12,101

15,215 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

15,506

15,265

14,522 Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,132

3,293

3,027 Net occupancy costs

2,144

1,963

1,951 Debit card expense

1,066

1,147

986 Consulting and professional fees

1,007

1,039

863 Regulatory assessments

655

562

503 Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

156

164

164 Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net

(85)

55

(191) Other expenses

2,628

3,480

3,074 Total non-interest expense

26,209

26,968

24,899 Income before income tax expense

21,056

20,700

24,636 Income Tax Expense

4,261

4,209

4,896 Net Income

$ 16,795

$ 16,491

$ 19,740 Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 1.14

$ 1.11

$ 1.32 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.13

$ 1.11

$ 1.31

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)















Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31, 2021

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31, 2021 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 100,002

$ 322,779

$ 210,844

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.09 % Investments - taxable

1,409,567

1,392,645

946,456

1.71 %

1.65 %

1.71 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

115,021

113,429

118,469

3.36 %

3.36 %

3.11 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,489,304

1,450,454

1,382,794

3.64 %

3.61 %

3.58 % Commercial(1)

372,910

338,402

346,008

3.54 %

3.58 %

3.82 % SBA PPP

21,687

55,982

154,900

19.05 %

18.76 %

4.85 % Municipal(1)

15,221

14,966

24,133

3.46 %

3.56 %

3.33 % Residential real estate

1,347,427

1,273,342

1,083,101

3.46 %

3.47 %

3.72 % Consumer and home equity

226,731

235,232

268,711

4.26 %

4.24 %

4.17 % Total loans

3,473,280

3,368,378

3,259,647

3.70 %

3.85 %

3.76 % Total interest-earning assets

5,097,870

5,197,231

4,535,416

3.07 %

3.02 %

3.15 % Other assets

323,233

361,169

401,973











Total assets

$ 5,421,103

$ 5,558,400

$ 4,937,389





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,199,456

$ 1,286,858

$ 817,631

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,414,704

1,343,206

1,289,511

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.19 % Savings

750,899

726,085

626,591

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Money market

710,256

726,890

685,026

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.31 % Certificates of deposit

304,720

315,908

351,555

0.45 %

0.47 %

0.63 % Total deposits

4,380,035

4,398,947

3,770,314

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.19 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

176,399

271,474

284,620

0.55 %

0.46 %

0.45 % Customer repurchase agreements

208,147

208,055

165,721

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.29 % Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

59,331

4.84 %

4.84 %

5.50 % Other borrowings

1,613

1

14,444

0.39 %

0.40 %

0.99 % Total borrowings

430,490

523,861

524,116

0.85 %

0.76 %

0.99 % Total funding liabilities

4,810,525

4,922,808

4,294,430

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.29 % Other liabilities

85,140

90,245

109,314











Shareholders' equity

525,438

545,347

533,645











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,421,103

$ 5,558,400

$ 4,937,389











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.86 %

2.81 %

2.86 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.87 %

2.82 %

2.88 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.84 %

2.79 %

2.91 % (1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)





















(In thousands)

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,052

$ 2,107

$ 2,576

$ 2,725

$ 3,637 Commercial real estate

183

184

207

222

309 Commercial

1,045

829

860

1,511

1,737 Consumer and home equity

1,172

1,207

1,429

1,424

1,897 Total non-accrual loans

4,452

4,327

5,072

5,882

7,580 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,303

2,392

2,564

2,519

2,579 Total non-performing loans

6,755

6,719

7,636

8,401

10,159 Other real estate owned

—

165

165

165

204 Total non-performing assets

$ 6,755

$ 6,884

$ 7,801

$ 8,566

$ 10,363 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 575

$ 400

$ 1,195

$ 303

$ 772 Commercial real estate

91

47

—

99

177 Commercial

169

552

557

183

425 Consumer and home equity

466

509

386

214

264 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 1,301

$ 1,508

$ 2,138

$ 799

$ 1,638 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 33,256

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 37,865 (Credit) provision for loan losses

(1,236)

(3,817)

(5,037)

(5,306)

(1,854) Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

—

92

92

88

53 Commercial real estate

—

—

—

—

— Commercial

245

799

503

406

147 Consumer and home equity

67

273

233

213

87 Total charge-offs

312

1,164

828

707

287 Total recoveries

(62)

(372)

(272)

(208)

(51) Net charge-offs

250

792

556

499

236 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 31,770

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060

$ 35,775 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 31,770

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060

$ 35,775 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

3,356

3,195

3,185

2,515

2,466 ACL, end of period

$ 35,126

$ 36,451

$ 35,457

$ 34,575

$ 38,241 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.26 %

0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.20 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.90 %

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

470.32 %

494.95 %

422.63 %

381.62 %

352.15 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.05 % (1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.











Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income, as presented

$ 16,795

$ 16,491

$ 19,740 Add: amortization of core deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)

123

130

130 Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 16,918

$ 16,621

$ 19,870 Average equity, as presented

$ 525,438

$ 545,347

$ 533,645 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,815)

(96,965)

(97,463) Average tangible equity

$ 428,623

$ 448,382

$ 436,182 Return on average equity

12.96 %

12.00 %

15.00 % Return on average tangible equity

16.01 %

14.71 %

18.47 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.













Efficiency Ratio:















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 26,209

$ 26,968

$ 24,899 Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings

—

—

(514) Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 26,209

$ 26,968

$ 24,385 Net interest income, as presented

$ 36,365

$ 36,797

$ 32,364 Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

226

224

271 Non-interest income, as presented

9,825

12,101

15,215 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 46,416

$ 49,122

$ 47,850 GAAP efficiency ratio

56.74 %

55.15 %

52.33 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

56.47 %

54.90 %

50.96 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.













Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision and SBA PPP Loan Income:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income, as presented

$ 16,795

$ 16,491

$ 19,740 Add: (credit) provision for credit losses

(1,075)

1,230

(1,956) Add: income tax expense

4,261

4,209

4,896 Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses

$ 19,981

$ 21,930

$ 22,680 Less: SBA PPP loan income

(1,033)

(2,684)

(1,877) Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 18,948

$ 19,246

$ 20,803

Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented

3.07 %

3.02 %

3.15 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on interest-earning assets

0.04 %

0.16 %

0.10 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on interest-earning assets

(0.07) %

(0.17) %

(0.06) % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets

3.04 %

3.01 %

3.19 %

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented

2.87 %

2.82 %

2.88 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

0.04 %

0.15 %

0.10 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

(0.07) %

(0.18) %

(0.07) % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

2.79 %

2.91 %

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 482,446

$ 541,294

$ 532,120 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(96,729)

(96,885)

(97,377) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 385,717

$ 444,409

$ 434,743 Shares outstanding at period end

14,746,410

14,739,956

14,928,434 Book value per share

$ 32.72

$ 36.72

$ 35.64 Tangible book value per share

$ 26.16

$ 30.15

$ 29.12 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,420,415

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,089,279 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(96,729)

(96,885)

(97,377) Tangible assets

$ 5,323,686

$ 5,403,471

$ 4,991,902 Common equity ratio

8.90 %

9.84 %

10.46 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.25 %

8.22 %

8.71 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Total deposits

$ 4,576,664

$ 4,608,889

$ 4,211,630 Less: certificates of deposit

(299,865)

(309,648)

(346,046) Less: brokered deposits

(161,302)

(208,468)

(288,758) Core deposits

$ 4,115,497

$ 4,090,773

$ 3,576,826

Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Total average deposits

$ 4,380,035

$ 4,398,947

$ 3,770,314 Less: average certificates of deposit

(304,720)

(315,908)

(351,555) Average core deposits

$ 4,075,315

$ 4,083,039

$ 3,418,759

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Total loans, as presented

$ 3,534,218

$ 3,431,474

$ 3,237,046 Less: SBA PPP loans

(6,311)

(35,953)

(169,407) Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 3,527,907

$ 3,395,521

$ 3,067,639

