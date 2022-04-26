Earnhardt Legacy Lives On at Talladega

The Iconic RCR Black No. 3 Chevrolet Makes Another Legendary Run at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earnhardt name has once again made a memorable appearance at Talladega Superspeedway, as Jeffrey Earnhardt took second place in the black No. 3 made famous by his grandfather. With impressive stretches throughout the race and a suspenseful run to the finish line, Earnhardt secured his career best during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Earnhardt name has once again made a memorable appearance at Talladega Superspeedway, as Jeffrey Earnhardt took second place in the black No. 3 made famous by his grandfather. (PRNewswire)

"Talladega was the best experience of my career so far," says Earnhardt. "Having the opportunity to drive for RCR with Larry Mac on the box and Mike Dillon spotting was incredible. We went down there to sit on the pole and win the race and just came up one position shy from completing that mission. I'm so glad it happened in a ForeverLawn No. 3 and look forward to what the future holds for Earnhardt Nation."

Directing Earnhardt to his second-place win was a legend himself in Larry McReynolds, who returned to Richard Childress Racing as crew chief for the No. 3 Chevrolet. Under McReynolds' leadership, the team was able to secure runner up in "Earnhardt Country," dodging several wrecks and holding just enough fuel to cross the finish line moments behind Noah Gragson, driver of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Chevrolet.

"At Talladega, Jeffrey Earnhardt showed exactly what an amazing driver he is. I couldn't be more proud," says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn—the company which has served Earnhardt's primary sponsor since 2020. He continues: "No. 9 won the race, but Jeffrey Earnhardt won the day. Praise the Lord for such an amazing few days and thank you to Richard Childress and team for giving Jeffrey an amazing car and incredible opportunity. We are humbled."

Earnhardt's next race is at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, where he will return to Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Toyota Supra. To purchase exclusive No. 3 Jeffrey Earnhardt merchandise, visit foreverlawn.myshopify.com.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, contact opportunities@foreverlawn.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ForeverLawn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForeverLawn