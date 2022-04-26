Bank Continues to Grow Commercial Banking

FAIRFAX, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today that it has hired Dave Dockendorff as Senior Vice president and Market President for Loudoun County responsible for building lead relationships with commercial businesses, professional services firms, and non-profits/associations in this key market and leading a dedicated banking team in delivering relevant advice, products, and services to the bank's clients.

Freedom Bank Hires Dave Dockendorff as Market President for Loudoun County. (PRNewswire)

"We are very fortunate to have a commercial banking leader with Dave's experience at a time when Freedom Bank has the platform and potential for accelerated growth in the attractive Northern Virginia markets," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO. "Dave has a strong network across Northern Virginia and the Washington DC area. He brings a unique consultative approach to enable clients to manage their cash flow, finance growth, and achieve their financial goals," continued Mr. Thomas.

Dave Dockendorff added "Freedom Bank has the products and services of a big bank, but an entrepreneurial approach that provides rapid response time to client requests and creative solutions to business needs. Reporting directly to the CEO will help me expedite decisions around strategy and implementation of ideas that will enhance the client and employee experience. I have been privileged to live and work in Loudoun County my entire life and I am proud to join a thriving community bank that is bettering employees, clients, and communities in Northern Virginia."

Mr. Dockendorff was most recently Team Leader, SVP at M&T Bank in their business banking division. He was with M&T for over 17 years where he served in several positions within the retail and business banking divisions. He currently serves on the board of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA Loudoun County. Mr. Dockendorff has a BA in International Business and Management from Dickenson College. He resides in Sterling with his wife, Lauren, and three children (Taylor, Ethan, and Austin).

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank had total assets of $876.8million on December 31, 2021, and sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: jthomas@freedom.bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Bank of Virginia) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia