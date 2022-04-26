Holmusk Announces Publication of Seminal Paper on Real-World Evidence (RWE) Platform NeuroBlu

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and health technology company building the world's largest real-world evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, is pleased to share with the scientific community in-depth details about its platform via the publication of a paper in BMJ Open. The publication centers on the dataset available within NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship RWE platform. NeuroBlu is a trusted research environment (TRE) that enables a wide range of stakeholders to perform advanced data analytics on de-identified electronic health record (EHR) data in order to answer challenging questions about behavioral health.

The paper covers the following topics:

NeuroBlu Cohort

Since the time this paper was submitted and accepted for publication, NeuroBlu's database has continued to grow and now contains EHR data from nearly 1 million patients who have received care over a period of 21 years for mental and behavioral disorders including major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), borderline personality disorder (BPD) and substance use disorder (SUD). Housed within NeuroBlu are structured data, including demographics, mental health diagnoses, prescribed medications, psychiatric hospital admissions and outcome measures such as the Clinical Global Impression – Severity (CGI-S). The platform also contains rich clinical data on symptoms and social factors derived from unstructured clinician assessment data using natural language processing.

Platform Capabilities

NeuroBlu gives users unprecedented ability to generate RWE, with longitudinal structured data on disease severity, symptoms, side effects, and external stressors.

This allows users to:

Explore: Delve into a rich, unique database in an easy-to-use interface designed for fast and scalable queries.

Analyze: Investigate research questions with an integrated Code Studio (R/Python) interface, advanced analytics packages, and our built-in Holmusk-developed code library.

Discover: Generate insights with longitudinal severity scores and NLP-derived signs and symptoms, external stressors, and side effects.

NeuroBlu includes built-in templates and packages to support epidemiological and clinical outcomes studies, survival analyses and comparative effectiveness studies.

Data Privacy

NeuroBlu is fully HIPAA compliant and all data are securely de-identified at the source using the Safe Harbor method, enabling users to work within trusted web-based research environment without any movement or disclosure of underlying data.

In addition, NeuroBlu has received a waiver of authorization from the WCG Institutional Review Board for the analysis of de-identified health care data.

Platform Value

NeuroBlu is used by a wide range of stakeholders including the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare providers, and payers to add value in many different scenarios, including:

Research and Development: NeuroBlu can improve probability of technical success and reduce cycle times.

Medical Affairs: NeuroBlu can help investigate clinical context driving prescription behaviors and improve clinical guidelines.

Market Access and HEOR: NeuroBlu can support evaluation of real-world comparative outcomes and enable value-based care.

Future Plans

RWE from NeuroBlu will be used to create predictive analytics models as part of a new Holmusk solution called NeuroBlu Health. Through NeuroBlu Health, the models will eventually be incorporated into Holmusk-operated EHR systems to help provide clinicians with actionable insights in real time that can support and improve case management, further contributing to a health care system that can deliver individualized behavioral health care.

To Learn More

Holmusk continues to look for additional partners that can help advance its mission to improve behavioral health research and care through the application of real-world evidence. To learn more about NeuroBlu and to see a live demonstration of its capabilities, please contact info@neuroblu.ai.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world evidence to transform both research and care for behavioral health. Combining a leading behavioral health database with AI-powered analytics and digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk's flagship product is NeuroBlu , a powerful data analytics platform that leverages natural language processing and predictive disease models to draw new insights about a range of mental and behavioral disorders. Holmusk is headquartered in Singapore and New York, with six additional offices around the world.

