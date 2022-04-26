Pipe17 and Cin7 Join Forces to Streamline Ecommerce Operations

Leading provider of inventory management solutions turns to Pipe17 to extend reach into Ecommerce Ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe17, a SaaS provider that makes it simple for e-commerce businesses to integrate their applications and streamline multi-channel operations and Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS) announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership.

Starting today, the Cin7 product line that includes Cin7, DEAR and Cin7 Orderhive, will be available to all Pipe17 customers as new integration options. In addition, Pipe17 is available as a connection option for Cin7 customers to more easily streamline their operations with seamless connectivity to more than 70 ecommerce platforms.

This partnership enables both companies to offer a compelling multi-channel solution for e-commerce businesses and retailers. With Cin7 and Pipe17, business owners can more easily unclog their operational bottlenecks, confidently meet their customer fulfillment goals and scale their growth and profitability.

Pipe17 is a SaaS application used by ecommerce businesses to streamline their operations with no code or IT required. With Pipe17, merchants can quickly integrate ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, shipping providers, ERPs, financials, 3PLs, point of sales, returns management and WMS platforms so data moves seamlessly and reliably across channels. Pipe17 offers built in workflows to automate order and inventory handoffs across channels, and a live-traffic operational view with real time notifications for when errors occur. Pipe17's customers range from small businesses shipping tens of products a week to large retailers and aggregators managing dozens of stores, marketplaces and warehouses.

"At Cin7, we have the privilege to support businesses as they deliver their products to consumers. We're excited to have Pipe17 as a premier connectivity partner to help our clients reach as many new customers as possible. Businesses can now leverage both the inventory management and operational depth of our Cin7 product suite, with the flexibility and agility of Pipe17's connectivity hub. We're in a race to keep up with our customer's growth and are excited to be able to support their scale with Pipe17." shares Michelle Calkins, Global VP of Partnerships at Cin7.

"We are thrilled to have Cin7 as a partner, they have built a reputation for best-in-class back-office solutions for merchants. With Pipe17 they can now give their customers fast, reliable connectivity to an expanding range of ecommerce shopping carts, marketplace, 3PLs and more." adds Mo Afshar, Founder and CEO of Pipe17.

About Pipe17

Pipe17 is on a mission to fix the connectivity problem in ecommerce operations so that merchants can grow faster, serve their customers better and put less stress on their business. Pipe17's connectivity hub gives ecommerce businesses the power to easily integrate a wide range of shopping carts, point of sales systems, marketplaces, core back office applications, 3PLs and fulfillment services, so they work together in lockstep with the pace of the business. To learn more visit us at https://pipe17.com.

About Cin7

Cin7 is the leading provider of cloud-based inventory management software. It empowers small business and mid-market product sellers to succeed in the modern, global, multichannel economy by automating the sale, purchase and delivery of products to consumers and B2B customers. Serving over 8,000 customers worldwide with Cin7, DEAR, and Cin7 Orderhive, we deliver impressive value to product sellers' mission-critical operations and empower product sellers to grow by adding and improving sales channels while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and removing costly operational mistakes.

