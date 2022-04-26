RentSpree To Discuss All Things Renting in New Podcast, It's Closing Time

RentSpree To Discuss All Things Renting in New Podcast, It's Closing Time

"Million Dollar Listing's" Kirsten Jordan Gives Insight and Advice on Hot Rental Market on New Podcast from Premier End-to-End Rental Management Software Provider

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, launched a podcast titled, It's Closing Time. Hosted by CEO Michael Lucarelli, the podcast features accomplished figures in the real estate industry, where they discuss all things renting with the people who know it best.

(PRNewswire)

This first season is highlighted by Kirsten Jordan , the first female broker to be cast on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing" and top-ranked Manhattan real estate broker and luxury home advisor. Jordan discusses getting started in real estate, tips for agents looking to begin rentals, relationship building, and the current state of the hot rental market across the country.

"Real estate agents and brokers are always busy looking for ways to better their businesses," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO of RentSpree. "Adding rentals to an agent's portfolio is one of the easiest ways to do this. With this podcast, we're excited to create a platform to provide real-life advice for agents from listing to lease in an engaging, informative, and entertaining forum.

"This is a relationship business; if you can use rentals to build relationships, it's really helpful. The more relationships you have, the more leads you have. Rentals are part of that," said podcast guest Kirsten Jordan.

It's Closing Time features a blend of real estate agents, brokers, and property technology (PropTech) leaders to fill the need for more real estate rental-related content as the market undergoes rapid changes. During each episode, Michael will tap the experts within the real estate industry to get their guidance and advice ranging from successful agents and brokers to CEOs.

Other guests of the first season include:

Maya Tuvia , real estate agent with 365 Management Group

Kala Laos , Co-founder and CEO of Zoodealio

Jonathan Lickstein , Managing Broker at LoKation Real Estate

Yansey Valdez, an Associate Broker at Julie's Realty

Matthew Kuchar , Owner of Showami

Chris Aker, Chief Sales Officer of Compass

Marc Dickow , Board of Directors at the San Francisco Association of Realtors

"In this current environment, it's tough to be an agent on your own," said podcast guest Kirsten Jordan. "The It's Closing Time Podcast is a place for agents to find common ground, learn new skills, and find new ways to uplevel themselves in the ever-changing real estate industry."

It's Closing Time is available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , YouTube , and other major podcast platforms. In addition, RentSpree invites anyone interested in appearing as a guest on the show to submit their contact information to itsclosingtimepodcast.com .

For more information on RentSpree, visit rentspree.com .

About RentSpree

Founded in 2016, RentSpree is an award-winning rental software known in all 50 states for its easy-to-use tenant screening process, renter management, partnership program and rental screening API. In just six years, RentSpree has grown its database by partnering with over 200 of the most trusted names in real estate and nearly a million agents, owners and renters across the country.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentSpree