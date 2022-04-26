America's leading rice company modernizes and simplifies packaging of popular convenience rice brand

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. , America's leading rice company, unveiled today a new look for its Success Rice packaging for the brand's hero products. Consumers can now see updated packaging for the brand's White Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Jasmine Rice and Basmati Rice.

Riviana Updates Success® Rice Packaging with New Look (PRNewswire)

Success Rice, known for its pre-portioned, BPA-free boil-in-bags that are ready in just 10 minutes and offer a no measure, no mess solution to cooking, wanted the high-quality rice and quinoa to be at the forefront of the packaging. The brand modernized and simplified the overall look with consistent vibrant colors and updated messaging.

Updated messaging includes an emphasis on "Just One Ingredient" to more clearly communicate the products have no added flavors or preservatives and are made simply with one ingredient: rice or quinoa. Other critical messaging includes the How2Recycle information for the box and bag. Just like the brand's ethos of convenience, Success Rice wanted to make it easy for consumers to know how and where to recycle their packaging.

"This is the next evolution of the Success Rice brand," said Erica Larson, Senior Brand Manager at Riviana Foods. "The updated packaging reflects Success Rice's commitment to safeguarding our environment and ensuring high-quality products for our consumers."

Success Rice is available nationwide at major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon , as well as popular grocery chains such as Ahold Delhaize, Kroger, Publix, Albertson's Banners, HEB, Wakefern and more.

For more information about the brand, visit SuccessRice.com .

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Success®

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect® and Gourmet House®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

The Success product line includes traditional White Rice, Whole Grain Brown Rice, protein-packed Quinoa and aromatic rice varieties such as Thai Jasmine and Basmati Rice, as well as Success Garden & Grains™ Blends. Join the Success® community online at www.successrice.com . Also, follow @SuccessRice on Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter and Instagram .

Success Rice logo (PRNewsfoto/Riviana Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.