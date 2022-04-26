Shareholder Rewards Platform TiiCKER Sponsors Professional Volleyball Player and Olympic Hopeful Logan Webber

DETROIT, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER, the world's first verified investor and shareholder rewards platform, has announced an endorsement deal and influencer sponsorship of high-rising and fast-climbing Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) athlete, Logan Webber.

"We want to reach consumers and shareholders everywhere they live, play, shop and invest, and sports is a great venue for getting our message out: if you own stock, you should be rewarded!" said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Logan's stock is on the rise and his winning combination of tenacity and talent is a great fit with this shared philosophy at TiiCKER. We're sure he's going to kill it for us."

Fresh off a win on the beaches of Florida in the Panama City: AVP America, Webber won three AVP Next Gold Series events in 2021, including New Orleans, Oshkosh, and Seaside, Oregon., finished second in AVP Rookie of the Year votes in 2019, and is currently a top AVP player and Olympic hopeful. Like TiiCKER, Webber is a product of Michigan, growing up playing on the beaches of West Michigan. After achieving All-American status in 2018, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a professional beach volleyball career and ended up qualifying for his first World Tour event – the Huntington Beach FIVB. The following year, Webber qualified for his first AVP Main Draw at the Huntington Beach AVP, placing ninth, as well as four additional Main Draws, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Chicago.

"It's an honor to be sponsored by a national brand like TiiCKER, and as an everyday investor, it's awesome to work with a company I believe in," Webber said. "The relentlessness and grit it takes to make a startup successful parallels the mindset and drive that I need to have to get to the podium as an AVP player, and I'm confident we're both going to win together."

The TiiCKER mobile apps and web-based platform provide access to product discounts, VIP events and exclusive perks to shareholders, as well as commission-free trading and editorial content. Perks are available at TiiCKER.com or in the TiiCKER app and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates an account and connects their brokerage account, verifying their stock ownership. To learn more about TiiCKER, or to claim shareholder rewards, please visit TiiCKER.com.

For public companies, TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for CMOs and marketers who previously could not reach their millions of owners, and for investor relations executives to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

