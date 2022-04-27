Foresight Diagnostics Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Christopher R. Flowers, M.D., M.S.

Accomplished medical professor and physician with a successful career focused on treatment of B cell and rare lymphomas

AURORA, Colo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Christopher R. Flowers, M.D., M.S., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Flowers is an oncologist specializing in the treatment of B cell lymphoma and rare subtypes of lymphoma. He currently serves as Chair and Professor in the Department of Lymphoma-Myeloma in the Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, and is co-leader of MD Anderson's B-Cell Lymphoma Moon Shot® program. Dr. Flowers takes an individualized approach to patient care by using molecular tests to identify unique cancer markers and tailoring treatment strategies specific to each patient. His involvement in many of the B cell lymphoma clinical trials at MD Anderson places him at the forefront of progress in the treatment of lymphoma.

Foresight Diagnostics Logo (PRNewswire)

"Chris has served on the frontlines of lymphoma treatment for years and brings a tremendous amount of clinical insight to our team," said Jake Chabon, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Diagnostics. "Chris and I share a vision for improving cancer patient outcomes through earlier detection of minimal residual disease when intervention is most likely to be successful. We believe that more sensitive MRD measurement will help improve patient care and we look forward to Chris's contributions in bringing Foresight's technology into clinical practice."

Dr. Flowers is an experienced physician and educator in the fields of medical oncology, hematology, molecular biology, and clinical and translational research. From 2003-2019, Chris served as the Director of the Lymphoma Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University where he also served as professor from 2016-2019. Dr. Flowers was an Associate Professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine from 2005-2016.

Dr. Flowers has received numerous awards and recognitions including the 2016 Woodruff Leadership Academy Award, 2016 Emory University School of Medicine Mentoring Award, and 2016 Woodruff Health Sciences Center Emory 1% Award, among others. Chris has authored more than 240 publications and has served as a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and member of the American Society of Hematology. He was inducted into the American Society of Clinical Investigation in 2016 and the American Association of Physicians in 2022. Dr. Flowers received his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine and completed two master's degree programs, earning an M.S. in Medical Information Sciences at Stanford University and an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research & Policy at the University of Washington School of Pharmacy.

This relationship has been disclosed to MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institutional policy.

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD) that is significantly more sensitive (with a detection limit below 0.0001%, or one part-per-million) than existing tests. The improved sensitivity of the Foresight lymphoma MRD assay can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with B-cell malignancies. Foresight is developing an MRD assay for other tumor types based on the same technology. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PhasED-Seq

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively validated in hundreds of patients with B-cell lymphomas.

Contact Foresight

Name: Mukul Agarwal

Phone: 720-443-3658

Email: press@foresight-dx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foresight Diagnostics