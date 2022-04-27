Fujita Kanko's Hakone Kowakien Redevelopment in Progress

Now Renovating its Hot Spring Theme Park "Yunessun" to be a Multifunctional Resort Facility

TOKYO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujita Kanko Inc., a leading Japanese hospitality company headquartered in Tokyo, announced the next phase of its Hakone Kowakien redevelopment project, renovating and updating Yunessun, a hot spring theme park situated on the Hakone Kowakien resort compound.

Famous for hot springs, natural beauty surrounded by Lake Ashinoko and Mount Fuji, and convenient access from the center of Tokyo (approximately 90 minutes by car or train), Hakone has been one of the most popular holiday destinations. Fujita Kanko was an early pioneer in resort development in Hakone, first launched hot spring development over 70 years ago. Over the years, the company has added resort facilities on its vast Hakone compound offering hot spring, accommodations, dining, and other services/activities, products ranging from high-end to moderate, hosting international VIP guests to families.

Opened in 2001, Yunessun has been a popular indoor hot spring facility with multiple fun themed hot spring baths such as wine bath and coffee bath. Fujita Kanko plans to create new zoning for Yunessun, adding functions/zones including outdoor zone where guests can enjoy easy camping. With other new functions including private baths, Hakone information center and food court, the new Yunessun will emphasize various experiences, which aim to attract not only new visitors but also repeaters.

The redevelopment project centers rebuilding Hakone Hotel Kowakien, opened in 1959 and closed in 2018, which is in progress and scheduled to reopen in July 2023. The Hakone Kowakien facilities currently include Ten-yu and Mikawaya Ryokan. Kihinkan and Geihinkan, serving as restaurants, are nationally registered tangible cultural property buildings.

"Although international traveling is still restricted due to the pandemic, we are eager to welcome back travelers and reintroduce Kowakien," said Yoshihiro Ise, President & CEO of Fujita Kanko. "Hakone showcases Japanese beauties and traditions, and Kowakien embodies the finest of them all. We are confident that it'll appeal to international visitors."

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, it operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 68 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels in the Hotel Gracery, Washington Hotels and Hotel TAVINOS groups.

