InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Dry and Sanitize Makeup Brushes (ALU-121)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to dry and sanitize makeup brushes in a simple and effortless manner," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the MAKEUP BRUSH DRYER AND SANITIZER. My design could help to prevent rust and brush damage and it would enhance safety and sanitation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to air dry and sanitize makeup brushes. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with manually drying and sanitizing brushes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that brushes are clean, dry and ready for use when needed. The invention features a portable and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women and makeup artists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALU-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp